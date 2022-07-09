Farmer Rebellion: Dutch fishermen and boat owners in Urk show support for Dutch farmers protesting green attacks on agriculture

E-transfer (Canada):

We have arrived in Urk at the harbour, where many fishermen have docked up and displayed the upside down flag of the Netherlands to show support for the farmers.



A team of Rebel News journalists, Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool, have been covering the farmers' demonstrations against Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's green scheme to reduce nitrogen emissions in the agricultural industry, a plan that could force farmers to relinquish land and cull livestock by 30% to meet targets.

“They need our land, they don’t need our nitrogen”.



Farmers say the new law will devastate the industry and hyper-inflate food prices to consumers at the grocery store as supplies dwindle.

The Dutch flag can be seen flying upside down all around the city of Urk.

Upside-down flags are an internationally recognized sign of distress and were frequently seen during February's weeks-long Canadian trucker's convoy against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's covid restrictions.

In the Netherlands, a red scarf, or bandanna, has become the symbol of support for farmers and resistance against the government's green energy policies.

A fishing boat docked in Urk displays the Netherlands flag upside down with the red bandana to show solidarity with the farmers.



Boat owners in Urk told The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt, who is working alongside the Rebel team, that Dutch politicians are only telling one side of the story.

Interviewing the boat owners in Urk and there is overwhelming support for the farmers.@lincolnmjay @KatieDaviscourt



"Buy local products" to support the farmers, one boat owner told Daviscourt.

