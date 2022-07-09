Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Farmer Rebellion: Dutch fishermen and boat owners in Urk show support for Dutch farmers protesting green attacks on agriculture

Saturday morning, the Rebel News team visited the port city of Urk, an hour north of the capital of Amsterdam where boat owners with their vessels moored in the harbour are standing in solidarity with the farmers' uprising. ﻿

Farmer Rebellion: Dutch fishermen and boat owners in Urk show support for Dutch farmers protesting green attacks on agriculture
Remove Ads

A team of Rebel News journalists, Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool, have been covering the farmers' demonstrations against Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's green scheme to reduce nitrogen emissions in the agricultural industry, a plan that could force farmers to relinquish land and cull livestock by 30% to meet targets.

Farmers say the new law will devastate the industry and hyper-inflate food prices to consumers at the grocery store as supplies dwindle.

The Dutch flag can be seen flying upside down all around the city of Urk.

Upside-down flags are an internationally recognized sign of distress and were frequently seen during February's weeks-long Canadian trucker's convoy against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's covid restrictions.

In the Netherlands, a red scarf, or bandanna, has become the symbol of support for farmers and resistance against the government's green energy policies.

Boat owners in Urk told The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt, who is working alongside the Rebel team, that Dutch politicians are only telling one side of the story.

"Buy local products" to support the farmers, one boat owner told Daviscourt.

The Rebel team is proudly independent and committed to telling the other side of the story- one the mainstream media and politicians don't want the world to see. To see their coverage from inside the farmers' protests in the Netherlands and to support their independent journalism, please visit www.FarmerRebellion.com

news Dutch Farmer Rebellion
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.