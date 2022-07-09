Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Farmer Rebellion: locals in Dutch city of Drachten fear food insecurity caused by government nitrogen targets

Rebel News journalists, Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay, along with Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt spent much of the day reporting in and around the city of ﻿Drachten Holland, near the German border.

  • July 09, 2022
Dutch farmers are protesting across the country against nitrogen emission targets being imposed by the government that could force farmers off their land, limit production and prompt farmers to cull livestock to curb emissions and fertilizer use.

The team followed a convoy of farmers through the otherwise sleepy community where Brackpool and Jay were able to ask local residents for their thoughts about the potential forfeiture of agricultural land and what that means for the food supply of the Netherlands and the rest of Western Europe.

To view other reports just like this one, where you will see the true story of the resistance to Dutch PM Mark Rutte's devastating green schemes, please visit www.FarmerRebellion.com. The Rebel News team is proudly independent and viewer supported. To offset the cost of their on-the-scene journalism in Holland, make a donation at www.FarmerRebellion.com

 

