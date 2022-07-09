Farmer Rebellion: locals in Dutch city of Drachten fear food insecurity caused by government nitrogen targets
Rebel News journalists, Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay, along with Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt spent much of the day reporting in and around the city of Drachten Holland, near the German border.
We are approaching the A7 where we were tipped off that the Holland/German border has been gridlocked by the Farmers.— Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 8, 2022
We have located another group of farmers and their supporters who have gathered near the Netherland/German border, we are awaiting their arrival and their supporters are starting to show up.— Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 9, 2022
Dutch farmers are protesting across the country against nitrogen emission targets being imposed by the government that could force farmers off their land, limit production and prompt farmers to cull livestock to curb emissions and fertilizer use.
Mark Rutte is an agenda contributor at the World Economic Forum and is enacting policies that reflect the WEF's ideology.https://t.co/oLceSZdqBA— K2 (@kiansimone44) July 7, 2022
The team followed a convoy of farmers through the otherwise sleepy community where Brackpool and Jay were able to ask local residents for their thoughts about the potential forfeiture of agricultural land and what that means for the food supply of the Netherlands and the rest of Western Europe.
