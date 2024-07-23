Father of Canadian behind knife attack in Israel was on University of Alberta Muslim Students' Association

Source: X

The man killed in Israel yesterday while attempting to execute a knife attack was a 21-year-old from Alberta, whose father appears to have served as the president of the Muslim Students' Association at the University of Alberta.

Adam Qurashi, the father of Zachareah Adam Quraishi, published a post to acknowledge the death of his son following the violent incident.

“My 21-year-old son Zachareah was killed. I’m not able to talk now…I’m processing….Prayers pls. He was an empathetic boy. I’m confused,” said Adam Quraishi, who reportedly works as a teacher in Cold Lake, Alberta.

Apparently the Canadian Terrorist who went to Israel to commit terrorism was the president of the Muslim Students Association. This organization has been very involved with the pro Hamas encampments. The MSA should be fully investigated.https://t.co/uCEe5SgmLZ pic.twitter.com/hFpF0vAFSH — [email protected] (@neveragainlive1) July 22, 2024

His son was allegedly killed while screaming “Free Palestine” and rushing towards Israeli security guards. Video released by the Israel Defense Forces shows guards shooting Quraishi as he charged towards the gates of Netiv Ha’asara, a communal agricultural community, according to the National Post.

The Canadian Citizen turned Terrorist who was Eliminated earlier today by Security Forces near the Town of Netiv HaAsara in Southern Israel, has been Identified as Zachareah Adam Quraishi, a Muslim who is believed to have been Radicalized by Extremist Ideals while in Canada. pic.twitter.com/gyxLM282MA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 22, 2024

According to documents from the University of Alberta’s Muslim Students' Association, a man named “Adam Quraishi” served as the president from 2000-2001.

Little else is known about Adam, though his LinkedIn profile describes him as a father of five who worked with the Siksika Nation in southern Alberta in December 2023.