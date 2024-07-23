Father of Canadian behind knife attack in Israel was on University of Alberta Muslim Students' Association

Adam Quraishi, the father of Zachareah Adam Quraishi, published a post to acknowledge the death of his son following the violent incident.

  • By
  • July 23, 2024
  • News
Father of Canadian behind knife attack in Israel was on University of Alberta Muslim Students' Association
Source: X
Remove Ads

The man killed in Israel yesterday while attempting to execute a knife attack was a 21-year-old from Alberta, whose father appears to have served as the president of the Muslim Students' Association at the University of Alberta.

Adam Qurashi, the father of Zachareah Adam Quraishi, published a post to acknowledge the death of his son following the violent incident.

“My 21-year-old son Zachareah was killed. I’m not able to talk now…I’m processing….Prayers pls. He was an empathetic boy. I’m confused,” said Adam Quraishi, who reportedly works as a teacher in Cold Lake, Alberta.

His son was allegedly killed while screaming “Free Palestine” and rushing towards Israeli security guards. Video released by the Israel Defense Forces shows guards shooting Quraishi as he charged towards the gates of Netiv Ha’asara, a communal agricultural community, according to the National Post.

According to documents from the University of Alberta’s Muslim Students' Association, a man named “Adam Quraishi” served as the president from 2000-2001.

Little else is known about Adam, though his LinkedIn profile describes him as a father of five who worked with the Siksika Nation in southern Alberta in December 2023.

news Canada Israel
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.