Global Health Imports (GHI), the company co-founded by former federal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault, has been banned from securing federal government contracts until February 2030. The suspension, effective November 2024, follows allegations that GHI fraudulently claimed Indigenous ownership to obtain contracts designated for Indigenous businesses.

Randy Boissonnault is a fraud and a disgrace—fake Indigenous claims, ethics scandals, and ties to cocaine smugglers.



Call for his resignation NOW:

Boissonnault, a Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre and Trudeau’s former employment minister, has been at the centre of multiple scandals. He previously claimed to be "non-status adopted Cree," but after mounting scrutiny, he admitted, “I am not Indigenous.” The backlash over his identity claims, combined with controversy surrounding GHI’s contract dealings, led to his resignation from cabinet in November 2024.

Randy Boissonnault's business partner, Stephen Anderson's opening statement. He first says the Randy making business decisions in his text messages was an autocorrect mistake.



But then he says there is another Randy, and we can only learn about him secretly.



Ok seems legit pic.twitter.com/lX3hMSuJhD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

Adding to the controversy, the so-called “Other Randy” scandal further undermined Boissonnault’s credibility.

There was an absolute gong show at the Ethics Committee this morning, as Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault tried to claim there was some other "Randy" implicated in 2022 text messages making decisions in his PPE importing company.

The company is implicated in fraud of $500k.



The company is implicated in fraud of $500k. pic.twitter.com/gqwH42LRU5 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 4, 2024

During a parliamentary ethics committee hearing in July 2024, GHI’s co-founder, Stephen Anderson, claimed that references to an "Other Randy" in company phone records were fabricated or an autocorrect error, to explain away allegations that Boissonnault was involved in the day-to-day operations of the PPE company while a sitting MP part of a government enforcing PPE mandates.

A wild exchange between @MikeBarrettON and Lib MP Randy Boissonnault's business partner, Stephen Anderson:



"Your words talk about Randy in the Vancouver office. You talk about Randy on the partner call multiple times; 9 separate times. There's only one Randy who's worked at the… pic.twitter.com/34MLvCaNFC — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

With Boissonnault’s political career in freefall and GHI under investigation by the Edmonton Police Service, the Trudeau government faces renewed scrutiny over ethics, Indigenous identity fraud, and its failure to properly vet those it puts in power.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward.

One of the Randys has endorsed Chrystia Freeland for leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.