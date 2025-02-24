Fauxahontas Boissonnault’s former company banned from federal contracts amid identity scandal and ‘Other Randy’ controversy

Randy Boissonnault, a Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre and Trudeau’s former employment minister, has been at the centre of multiple scandals.

Sheila Gunn Reid
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Global Health Imports (GHI), the company co-founded by former federal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault, has been banned from securing federal government contracts until February 2030. The suspension, effective November 2024, follows allegations that GHI fraudulently claimed Indigenous ownership to obtain contracts designated for Indigenous businesses.

Boissonnault, a Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre and Trudeau’s former employment minister, has been at the centre of multiple scandals. He previously claimed to be "non-status adopted Cree," but after mounting scrutiny, he admitted, “I am not Indigenous.” The backlash over his identity claims, combined with controversy surrounding GHI’s contract dealings, led to his resignation from cabinet in November 2024.

Adding to the controversy, the so-called “Other Randy” scandal further undermined Boissonnault’s credibility.

During a parliamentary ethics committee hearing in July 2024, GHI’s co-founder, Stephen Anderson, claimed that references to an "Other Randy" in company phone records were fabricated or an autocorrect error, to explain away allegations that Boissonnault was involved in the day-to-day operations of the PPE company while a sitting MP part of a government enforcing PPE mandates.

With Boissonnault’s political career in freefall and GHI under investigation by the Edmonton Police Service, the Trudeau government faces renewed scrutiny over ethics, Indigenous identity fraud, and its failure to properly vet those it puts in power.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward.

One of the Randys has endorsed Chrystia Freeland for leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

