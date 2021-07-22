FBI heavily involved in staging Michigan governor kidnapping plot

A recent report from Buzzfeed News revealed that the FBI was heavily involved in plotting the alleged kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Informants were actively involved at all levels of the plot, including the organizing and planning — not just passive observers reporting on things they saw and heard.

It just so happened that this plot occurred less than a month ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and was used as a story to make Trump supporters out to be dangerous extremists.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra described this scheme as a “political stunt.”

As Ezra said:

I put it to you that it was a political stunt to prove the threat of right wingers, violent domestic extremists on the right. That's America these days, that's the disgraced FBI. The same people who setup General Michael Flynn, filed false affidavits against Donald Trump to spy on him. James Comey, the liar. The FBI setting up crimes for a political payoff for their left-wing masters.

