The FBI's surveillance of pro-life Catholics is broader than previously known: Rep. Jim Jordan

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Explosive claims suggest that at least one FBI office kept tabs on Catholics, reinforcing the views expressed by President Biden in his 2022 speech in Philadelphia. Speaking at Independence Hall, he labeled "MAGA Republicans" as a danger to democracy, as Rep. Jim Jordan explained to Fox News.

Jordan, a Republican from Ohio and the head of the House Judiciary Committee, elaborated on a recent report from his committee about the FBI's alleged plan to surveil Catholics in Richmond, Virginia, for possible domestic terrorism links.

Fox News reported earlier on Monday, based on information from the House Government Weaponization Committee, that the FBI had interviewed a priest and a choir director, even though there was "no legitimate basis" for the memo that led to FBI involvement in church activities.

Jordan, who leads both committees, had previously investigated the notion that the FBI might classify certain Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.

During his appearance on "Hannity," Jordan stated that while FBI officials initially indicated the surveillance was confined to Richmond, he has since discovered that the scope of the surveillance on pro-life Catholics is broader.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has acknowledged that as soon as the FBI's main office became aware of the memo, it promptly ordered its revocation and withdrawal.

However, Jordan expressed on Monday that he finds the expanding scope of the issue credible and consistent with previous actions. He referred to the FBI's raid and arrest of Mark Houck, a pro-life activist from Kintnersville, Pennsylvania. Houck was apprehended in front of his family over an incident at a Philadelphia abortion clinic, a case that Pennsylvania officials had earlier decided not to pursue.

"When that [federal] case goes to court, Mark Houck wins," Jordan said. "Which is – that's how ridiculous this all is. So that's what our report spells out."

Jordan highlighted that despite Houck's willingness to surrender himself, he was confronted with the overwhelming presence of the bureau. He emphasized, "That is not how you're supposed to operate in this great country."

He also noted Biden's address at the historic site where the American government originated, where Biden, with a serious demeanor and against a dark red backdrop, asserted that Republicans who support Trump "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

"Remember when Joe Biden stood in front of Independence Hall and talked about how one half of the country is fascist?" Jordan questioned. "It's this whole mindset. If you're pro-life, if you're a traditional Catholic, somehow you're radical, somehow you're an extremist."

"This is part of the Justice Department that said, if you're a mom and dad going to a school board meeting, you're an extremist as well… this is what's so scary."