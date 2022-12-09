FDA authorizes bivalent novel COVID-19 booster for infants aged six months and up

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized more fast-tracked COVID-19 injections for babies six months of age and up as of Thursday, December 8.

This expansion of emergency use authorization includes eligibility for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent mRNA COVID-19 omicron-specific booster shots.

The bivalent booster is being rolled out on the general public despite never being tested on humans.

According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, “more children now have the opportunity to update their protection against COVID-19 with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so – especially as we head into the holidays and winter months where more time will be spent indoors.”

Both the Pfizer and Moderna fact sheets for health care providers include warnings and precautions for allergic reactions, myocarditis and pericarditis, syncope (fainting), altered immunocompetence and limited effectiveness that “may not protect all vaccine recipients.”

Additionally, each fact sheet outlines the following:

“FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, which are not FDA-approved vaccines.

The significant known and potential risks and benefits of the Vaccine, and the extent to which such risks and benefits are unknown.”

There is no information on the co-administration of either Bivalent vaccine with other vaccines.

Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread use the vaccine.”

Injection pusher Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA, recently issued a series of editorialized videos outlining why you should continue to inject yourself and your children with novel biologics.

Prior to yesterdays authorization, one of these videos detailed why you should get your child an updated COVID-19 vaccine:

A mere few weeks before yesterday's FDA bivalent authorization for babies aged 6 months and up, injection pusher Dr. Peter Marks (FDA Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research) urges parents to inject their children "to avoid the worst outcomes"

Yet emergency room physician Dr. Marc Benoit questioned if the situation in children was truly an emergency that justified this response as early as May 2021.

Since that time, there have been multiple reports of injuries in minors post-injection.

A teen who suffers from seizures, another now wheelchair bound, and Pfizer’s own clinical trial participant Maddie De Garay who has been abandoned by the medical establishment.

The FDA also appears to ignore the cumulative risk of an adverse event (AE) like myocarditis in males aged 12 to 17, as discovered by independent data analyst Kelly Brown.

Brown was the first person to discover that the Moderna shot came with an increase risk of AE, prompting the Ontario government to issue preference to the Pfizer injection for young males.

The Canadian Covid Care Alliance – a group of 600 independent Canadian doctors, scientists and health care practitioners – issued caution and launched a #StopTheShots campaign in July of 2022 after they discovered that the injections are gene therapy products with the potential to have undesirable and unpredictable outcomes.

They noted that the trial endpoints, which showed blood-born antibodies to the spike protein were produced post injection, have little to no effect on fighting an infection in the upper airways and that there was an increased risk of illness, death, and adverse event with each dose.