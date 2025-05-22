FDA shifts gears on COVID boosters, so why is Canada still pushing mRNA shots for all?

The new U.S. FDA leadership has demanded robust trials for healthy adults, while Health Canada clings to outdated claims.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   May 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The U.S. FDA announced a science-driven overhaul of its COVID-19 booster policy on May 21, limiting mRNA shots to high-risk groups and demanding rigorous clinical trials for healthy adults and kids under 65.

The bold but necessary move was announced by Dr. Vinayak Prasad, the FDA’s Center for Biologics director, who emphasized that zero evidence supports vaccine mandates, slamming the myth that vaccinating healthy people protects others. Dr. Martin Makary, FDA Commissioner, echoed this, noting doctors lack data to recommend boosters for healthy patients, calling it a “guessing game.”

This aligns with countries like Denmark and Sweden, which restricted mRNA shots for younger groups in 2022 due to risks like myocarditis. Yet, Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) still recommend these shots for everyone, including babies as young as six months and healthcare workers, claiming they reduce infection and severe outcomes. These assertions, however, lack backing from clinical trials, as the FDA’s recent announcement highlights.

Why the disconnect? When Rebel News reached out to Health Canada, asking how they align with evolving science, why their approach differs from the U.S. and global regulators, and what evidence supports their broad recommendations, no response was received.

Globally, scientists question mRNA shots’ long-term safety, citing adverse event reports and undisclosed contaminants. Posts on X, like those from the Independent Medical Alliance, amplify these concerns, asking why some countries ignore restrictions imposed elsewhere. Is it pharmaceutical influence, billion-dollar contracts, or inertia?

Science demands scrutiny, not dogma or vilification. With trust in institutions at rock bottom, as noted by Dr. Prasad, Canadians deserve answers. Why push untested claims on babies and healthy adults when the world moves toward caution? Informed consent is non-negotiable—your health, your choice.

Canadians would be well served to demand transparency and accurate data, not hyperbole or “safe and effective” marketing slogans, before rolling their sleeves up again.

