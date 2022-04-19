Fears China will build a military base on Solomon Islands are 'actually racist' say the Greens

Damaged buildings from the November 2021 riots still stand in Honiara's Chinatown in the Solomon Islands. Inset: Jordon Steele-John. AP Photo/Charley Piringi / Greens

The Australian Greens have declared that it would be ‘actually racist’ for Australia to criticise the Solomon Islands for allowing China to build a military base on the Solomon Islands.

Corruption in the nation has led to a domestic revolutionary attempt on the government at the end of 2021, with the poor trying to overthrow the regime that has locked them out of their own land.

Senator Jordon Steele-John from the Greens determined that the growing relationship between China and the Solomon Islands is not a threat and said that their party would ‘absolutely oppose’ there being any further negative comments from Australia. Steele-John further called Australia’s recent concerns, ‘paternalistic and actually racist’.

“We must have an independent foreign and defence policy which allows us to work with our neighbours to de-escalate.”

China, however, is not de-escalating, it is transforming contested Pacific Island reefs into concrete missile launchpads and parking warships in the harbours of corrupt governments against the wishes of the locals.

The executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Peter Jennings is so concerned about the Greens’ misguided rhetoric that he wants them to be included in classified briefings.

“It’s crazy stuff but also dangerous in the sense that if the Greens were controlling the balance of power in parliament somewhat, they would have to be educated about this issue,” he said.

The Greens and China share underlying collectivist principles, which opponents flag as ‘dangerous at exactly the wrong time’.

“We’ve got the Greens out today – who if Mr Albanese is to be Prime Minister would be in government with the Greens – talking about closing down Pine Gap, stripping billions of dollars from the Australian Defence Force,” said Defence Minister Peter Dutton. “As you’ve seen the Greens out today saying that they see no threat from China militarising ports in the Indo-Pacific – I mean we are going to need more surface fleet vessels. We are going to need more submarines. We are going to need more assets in the sky.”

The Liberals are not entirely off the hook, with their former government in the Northern Territory allowing China to take out a 99-year lease on the most important Western military port in the Pacific, the Port of Darwin. This has led some to question if Australia has not been able to reclaim control of the port in peacetime, how would it if war were to break out over Taiwan?