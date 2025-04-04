Fed up with the Liberals? Send us your anti-Carney ad ideas 'ForCanada'!

Mark Carney wants to be your next prime minister. But let’s be honest — he doesn’t serve Canadians. He serves the global elites.

Carney is Trudeau’s former finance guy, the World Economic Forum’s golden boy — and Beijing’s banker. He used his influence to help secure a $250 million loan from a Chinese Communist–linked bank while working hand-in-glove with the Liberals.

When he’s not taking money from authoritarian regimes, he’s trying to shut down Canadian industries in the name of climate justice. This guy wants to track your carbon footprint, force banks to cut off “non-compliant” companies, and bulldoze our resource sector.

He calls it a “just transition.” We call it economic suicide.

ForCanada.ca, a third-party advertiser founded by Ezra Levant, is already on the road — literally — with an anti-Carney campaign online and in the real world. That billboard truck? Making all the right people foam at the mouth.

Now we’re taking it to the next level.

Are you a meme lord? Script slinger? We want fact-based, fist-swinging anti-Carney ads. If your grandma could fact-check it but it still makes Liberal staffers cry, we want it.

It’s got to be true — but it can be spicy. Think Rebel News meets political warfare. No chill, just facts.

Submit your anti-Carney ad idea at AdsForCanada.ca

We’ll pick the best ones and launch them nationwide. You bring the fire, we’ll bring fuel.

Carney wrecked your economy, took Chinese Communists' money, and wants to bankrupt us in the name of net zero. And now he wants your vote? Not a chance.

Help us. Send your ideas to AdsForCanada.ca.