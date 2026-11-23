Records from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada show $255,458 in participant funding committed to nine recipients in its Bruce C nuclear review, among them a citizens' group called Protect Our Waterways - No Nuclear Waste, a Huron-Grey-Bruce committee on nuclear waste and Gordon Edwards of the Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility.

The commitments sit in the agency's proactive disclosure on open.canada.ca, dated May 7 to June 1, 2026. The agency's own project page for Bruce C, whose latest update is dated March 24, 2026, says the funding application period closed on March 23, 2026 and that the agency is reviewing the applications; its finance page lists no recipients.

Each contribution record describes the purpose as "to assist in preparing for and engaging in Indigenous consultation activities and public participation opportunities associated with the assessment process for the Bruce C Nuclear Project."

Three recipients got $31,000 each: Protect Our Waterways - No Nuclear Waste of Formosa, Ont., the Canadian Association for Nuclear Host Communities of Bowmanville, and Gordon Edwards on behalf of the Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility, listed in Hampstead, Que.

Ruth MacLean, on behalf of the Huron-Grey-Bruce Citizens Committee on Nuclear Waste in Kincardine, got $30,600. The Nuclear Transparency Project of Toronto got $25,000 and The Philosopher's Wool Environmental Preserve of Tiverton got $19,650. Two First Nations got $86,708.50 between them and a Toronto individual $500.

Protect Our Waterways told the Commons environment committee, in an undated brief on the proposed waste repository near Teeswater, that it is "opposed to our community becoming the Deep Geological Repository (DGR) site." The Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility says on its website it is "dedicated to education and research on all issues related to nuclear energy, whether civilian or military."

Bruce Power's project would add up to 4,800 megawatts of nuclear capacity at its Kincardine site; the agency referred it to a review panel on December 20, 2024, and Bruce Power said the planning phase ended on August 19, 2025.

The records name no signing officer for the participant funding decisions.