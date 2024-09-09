Federal bureaucrats stage protests after being told to work in-person three days per week

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed protesting public service workers who are taking a stand against returning to the office for an extra day each week during Friday's livestream.

Public service workers are fighting back against a new policy that will force most federal government employees to work from the office for three days per week.

The previous policy has allowed federal workers to work remotely three out of five days per week, so the new measure will force them back to the office for an additional day each week.

Speaking about the protesting bureaucrats, Ugolini said, "I can't imagine the privilege it must be to get so worked up over having to be in the office an extra day of the week to serve Canadians."

'While many public servants, including executives, are already working on-site 3 days or more a week, for others this will represent an adjustment,' a statement from the Treasury Board of Canada reads in part.



Gunn Reid also chimed in about the protesting workers, saying, "These people are federal bureaucrats. They currently only work from the office two days per week. The extra day is going to kill these people?"

"They say this is anti-worker legislation, I would get real anti-worker with them, as in I would fire them all and hire people who would go into the office five days per week happily," she said.

Gunn Reid went on to say, "Why? Because unemployment is up in this country, way up. The numbers just came out today. It's at its highest its been in seven years outside of a pandemic."

"There are a lot of people who want those jobs and who would willingly skip into the office every single day to work five days a week in a desk so they earn an honest day's wage to pay for their families," concluded Gunn Reid.