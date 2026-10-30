Federal call centre upgrade hit $52 million on a $16 million budget, auditor finds

Shared Services Canada spent $52 million upgrading federal call centres, more than three times its $16 million budget, Auditor General Karen Hogan reported on Thursday. The department, which runs the government's computer systems, reached only eight of 220 call centres before the work stopped in June 2020.

The audit was one of nine reports the auditor tabled in the House of Commons on October 29.

The problem started with the 2015 tender. The pricing information the department gave bidders left out the full cost of storing data across the call centres. The department knew about the mistake and did not fix it, even after bidders and its own internal advisers warned it. "Although Shared Services Canada was aware of the issue, it did not correct it," the report said.

Instead, after the contract was awarded, the department amended it to change how data storage fees would be charged.

IBM won the contract in 2015. It was worth $50 million over ten years, with an option for two more. It has been amended ten times since, and the auditor expects its total value to reach $251 million by 2028, about five times the original amount. "In our view, Shared Services Canada did not obtain the best value for money," the report said.

Employment and Social Development Canada told the auditor it moved three call centres to the new system and ran into problems with how it worked. The government started buying a replacement in October 2024 and plans to switch it on in mid-2028. The IBM system reaches the end of its life in December of that year.

Shared Services Canada's work has since moved to a new department, Digital Transformation Canada. It agreed with the auditor that it should finish the replacement before the current contracts run out.

The report does not name the officials who chose to leave the error in place and change the contract afterward. A Treasury Board advisory listed Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, among the ministers responding to the auditor's reports on Thursday, but did not say which report each minister would answer.

For Canadians stuck on hold with federal services, the result is a system that cost three times its budget and reached only eight call centres in the five years after the contract was signed.