Federal data shows no violent gun crimes have received a max sentence under Bill C-21

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 27,525 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Despite pledging to increase maximum sentences for certain gun crimes, federal data shows Canadian judges have yet to issue a maximum sentence for firearm offences.

The federal government passed Bill C-5 last year, which removed mandatory minimum sentences for some drug, firearms and tobacco-related convictions. They also said clause 14 of Bill C-21 would increase penalties for those convicted of certain firearms offences to reduce violent gun crime.

An order paper question submitted by Simcoe North MP Adam Chambers uncovered that 390 people faced convictions for firearms offences under sections 95, 96, 99, 100 and 103 of the Criminal Code of Canada between 2016 and 2021.

He asked how many offenders received the maximum sentence for these crimes under Bill C-21. Federal records indicate nobody convicted of these crimes during that period received the legislated maximum penalty of 10 years.

Alberta is set to table its long-awaited firearms act on Tuesday in its fight against federal overreach, specifically Ottawa's gun grab.https://t.co/Ofj9QlmdJ7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2023

According to Statistics Canada's Integrated Criminal Court Survey, the fiscal year 2018/19 observed the highest number of convictions at 95.

Forty-seven offenders that year were convicted for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm (sec. 95(2)(a),) one for possession of a weapon obtained by crime (sec. 96(2)(a),) 31 for weapons trafficking (sec. 99,) 12 convicted of possession for the purpose of trafficking (sec. 100,) and four were convicted of knowingly importing or exporting firearms (sec. 103.)

Simon Fraser University criminologist Gary Mauser described these penalties as "rhetorical devices." He said most provinces rely on negotiated sentencing guidelines determined by lawyers, judges and law societies.

"The maximum plays a role, perhaps a pivot, for courts to invent their schedules of penalties."

A Department of Justice brief warned that the maximum penalties could pose a Section 12 Charter challenge, citing "cruel and unusual punishment."

SPONSORED: The C-21 Gun ban G and G46 amendments may have been withdrawn, but the fight for private firearms ownership in Canada is far from over. The facts are on the side of the law-abiding gun owners.



Join @CanadasNFA at https://t.co/lZDrzg8cop. pic.twitter.com/xcoqdWfe0V — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 10, 2023

However, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled mandatory minimum sentences do not automatically constitute cruel and unusual punishment in violation of Section 12.

The brief contends Bill C-21 alone is "unlikely" to trigger that because the courts can impose proportionate sentences that are less than the maximum.

"While a disproportionate sentence in an individual case could be corrected on appeal, the validity of the maximum sentencing provision would not be [questioned]," it reads.

The bill undoes mandatory minimum sentences introduced by the previous Conservative government.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau comments on Bill C-21 claiming the incoming Liberal gun law will protect hunters and farmers.



Do you believe him? Sign our petition at https://t.co/LDDC6DwpJi pic.twitter.com/3pcOAslMNo — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 16, 2023

Justice Minister David Lametti has said the sentences create "systemic overrepresentation" of Black and Indigenous offenders, adding that mandatory minimum sentences "simply do not work."

Mauser adds that laws promising increased sentences would likely serve as a political tool than a judicial one.

"It is a means to say they're [the government is] taking a tougher stance on crime," he said.

"That way politicians — Conservative as well as Liberal — can make meaningless claims, which they can say 'balances' their approach, even if only parts of the legislation they have any impact on society are bureaucratic restrictions."