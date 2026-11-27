Twenty travel claims that federal departments have posted for last January's World Economic Forum in Davos add up to about $139,500, and they leave out most of what the trip cost Prime Minister Mark Carney's government.

The claims cover ministers, political staff and one ambassador who travelled between January 12 and 23. Many were part of Carney's nine-day tour through Beijing, Doha and Davos, so several totals include the other two stops. Carney's own claim for the trip has not been posted.

Mélanie Joly, the industry minister, claimed $5,608 in lodging for January 19 to 23, four nights, or about $1,402 a night. Her director of policy, David McFarlane, claimed exactly the same amount for the same dates. Neither claimed airfare or meals.

Her department gives the purpose of the trip as "Make announcements and meet with stakeholders." The media advisory for her Davos appearance lists a 45-minute panel on January 20, with the location given as "Online / Davos, Switzerland." Carney's Davos stop was scheduled for January 19 to 21, so Joly's hotel ran two nights longer.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu claimed $13,830 for January 18 to 21: $10,302 in airfare, $3,124 in "other transportation" and $403 in meals. His chief of staff, Kevin Lemkay, travelled on the same dates and claimed $1,597 in airfare. Both records carry the note "Accommodation covered by PM - M.M.", so neither man's hotel appears on his own claim.

The largest single claim is Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne's: $18,973 for Doha and Davos, January 15 to 21, including $11,048 in airfare and $7,737 in lodging. The record notes that a government aircraft was used for part of the trip. His chief of staff, Ian Foucher, claimed $16,611.

The Beijing, Doha and Davos tour produced $11,122 in claims from Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and $11,324 from her press secretary, Myah Tomasi. The two records show identical lodging, $8,671, and identical ground transport, $1,518.

Jacqueline Lee, listed as an executive assistant under the Privy Council Office, claimed $11,487 for a trip to Davos from January 14 to 21: $8,852 in airfare, $2,126 in meals and incidentals and $445 in lodging.

Emily Grant, whose title is "Advance" and whose trip is described as an "Advance trip to government events in Davos", filed nearly the same claim, with the same dates, the same $8,852 in airfare and the same $445 in lodging.

Tom Pitfield, Carney's principal secretary at the time and now a senator, has two records for the same tour. One covers January 13 to 21 and totals $1,960, including $1,567 in meals. The other covers January 12 to 21 and totals $2,416, including $1,584 in meals and $358 in lodging.

Both give the same purpose, and the disclosures do not say whether the second replaces the first.

Carney's deputy chief of staff, Andrée-Lyne Hallé, claimed $10,735, including $9,239 in airfare, although her record also notes that a government aircraft was used for part of the trip.

One claim is for a hotel room booked for Canada's ambassador to the World Trade Organization, whose presence the record says "was not needed". She was booked into Davos for a WTO ministerial meeting, but Sidhu could not stay for it, and the $2,083 room could not be cancelled.

The bigger bills are kept elsewhere. The Public Accounts of Canada, the government's annual financial report, charge about $942,000 for the three stops to a Global Affairs Canada fund called the International Conference Allotment: $334,000 for Beijing, $179,000 for Doha and $429,000 for Davos, plus about $10,000 for planning a Shanghai visit.

That fund covers protocol activities for the prime minister's official visits abroad. The Public Accounts say its costs are not included in the ministers' travel statements.

Rebel News has reported that in-flight catering for the 72-person entourage on the same trip cost $175,248, about $2,400 a passenger, according to the government's answer to an order paper question from Conservative MP Scot Davidson.

The cost of flying the government aircraft appears in none of these records.