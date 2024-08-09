Federal employees rage against government's demand to return to in-office work for three days a week

Federal workers protested against the government’s return-to-office plan, outside the Terrasses de la Chaudiere in Gatineau, Quebec on Thursday.

Public service employees have been ordered to return to the office at least three days a week starting September 9, after the Treasury Board of Canada said that it would increase workers’ productivity and morale.

"Requiring a minimum of 3 days on-site per week reflects the benefits that consistent in-person interactions offer," said the Board in a news release in May. "These include more effective collaboration and onboarding of new talent, as well as building a strong culture of performance that is consistent with values and ethics of the public service."

“While many public servants, including executives, are already working on-site 3 days or more a week, for others this will represent an adjustment,” the statement continues.

“… The federal public service has embraced a hybrid work model and will continue to do so. This updated requirement also aligns with the government’s commitment to reduce its office footprint by 50%,” the statement says.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), a major federal union, says that the hybrid working model introduced during Covid actually increases productivity and worker satisfaction.

"They have the capacity to do this work at home in better working conditions, and they're more productive," said PSAC president Sharon DeSousa to CTV News. "This decision really makes no sense."

The federal government was also criticized for its lack of consultation with workers.

"We were at two [days] and it was working well," Association of Canadian Financial Officers president Dany Richard told the outlet. "Why are we going to three? What problem are we solving here?"

Union leaders have denounced the decision as arbitrary during the most recent rally.

Workers expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the board regarding the rationale behind the three-day mandate.

"Being told, 'Hey, you need to be in the office today,' when you're just going to go to the office to take Teams meetings — there's a time to be in the office, absolutely, but being forced to be in the office when you see no purpose of doing so makes no sense," said Richard.

Federal employees have vowed to continue protesting up until the Sept. 9 mandate start date, aiming to initiate a dialogue with the federal government.

"This is a real opportunity for the federal government," said DeSousa, "and I just hope that they would see reason and sense in reverting their decision."