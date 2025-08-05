Federal finance lawyer first to delete partisan, profane posts under new Treasury Board social media crackdown

As first reported by Blacklock's, Timothy Huyer, an “expert advisor” in the finance department’s legal services branch, has locked down his X (formerly Twitter) account and removed dozens of posts after Blacklock’s Reporter raised questions about his online conduct. Huyer’s account is now marked “protected,” meaning only approved followers can view his posts.

“Think not only about the role you currently occupy but also the positions you may wish to hold.”

— @TBS_Canada, ‘Guidance For Public Servants On Their Personal Use Of Social Media’ https://t.co/cuXf7cQTnm pic.twitter.com/SO4lPEYa0M — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 5, 2025

For years, Huyer regularly tweeted nine to 10 times during a typical workday, often launching expletive-laden attacks on Conservative politicians and weighing in on government policy. In one now-deleted tweet, he gloated:

“The nice thing about being in government is being able to introduce laws that allow you to f—k up without people being able to sue you for it.”

In another post, Huyer wrote:

“One of the privileges of being a free citizen is the right to tell someone in the public square to f—k off.”

He also mused about a hypothetical career in journalism:

“Most likely I would be fired immediately after yelling out, ‘What the f—k you just say?’ in the middle of the press conference.”

Many of his tweets took direct aim at Conservative politicians, mocking Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre’s private sector experience and ridiculing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over her stance on Supreme Court rulings.

“How the f—k can she be premier of a province…” Huyer posted in one rant.

Other tweets promoted partisan commentary, including retweets accusing Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner of “contributing to vaccine hesitancy,” and defending Prime Minister Mark Carney’s stock portfolio from public scrutiny.

Despite the apparent breach of civil service conduct rules, the Department of Finance declined to comment. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne also remained silent.

Huyer’s tweet deletions follow the Treasury Board’s Guidance For Public Servants On Their Personal Use Of Social Media, issued June 4, which explicitly warned against vulgar or partisan posts. The directive states:

“Posts from senior leaders and authority figures should be held to a very high standard... This does not eliminate the risk your views could be perceived as those of the government.”

Even disclaimers or anonymous handles are no excuse, the Treasury Board warns, emphasizing the need for federal workers to maintain public trust in the impartiality of the civil service:

“We should be careful when publicly critiquing, positively or negatively, the government of the day or any political party’s policies or positions.”