Federal gov't and provinces come together to create one standard vaccine passport for all Canadians

According to government officials, Canada’s federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccine passport for both domestic and foreign travel, Reuters reports.

The deal between each of the provinces and the federal government has purportedly been struck to prevent potential confusion caused by each province issuing their own unique vaccine certificate. The government officials spoke on the condition that they not be named.

The new proof of vaccination document will have a federal Canadian identifying mark and is designed to comply with professed international standards for proof of vaccination documents.

"Many [countries] have said they want to see a digital … verifiable proof of vaccination, which is what we’re delivering," stated one government official.

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government announced earlier this month that beginning October 30, people wishing to travel even domestically by plane, train or ship would be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

