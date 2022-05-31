Canada extends COVID-19 border travel restrictions for at least another month

The Canadian Press / ﻿Patrick Doyle﻿

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Canadian federal government announced Tuesday that all COVID-19 restrictions at the border will remain in place for at least another month.

The Public Health Agency of Canada made the announcement on Twitter, stating that "The [Government of Canada] is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least June 30, 2022... All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must continue to submit their information in #ArriveCAN through the free app or web site."

(1/2) The #GoC is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least June 30, 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/MO267u38oB pic.twitter.com/mvWsVLLIE4 — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) May 31, 2022

All current COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place at Canadian airports and land borders, including vaccine mandates, testing requirements and the requirement to "provide mandatory travel information" to the federal government through the ArriveCan app. Travellers who do not submit their information via the government app “may be denied entry into Canada” or face substantial fines.

Specific restrictions vary depending on travellers' age, citizenship and vaccination status.

The announcement comes one day after Parliament voted down a Conservative opposition motion to lift all federal travel restrictions for Canadians.

The motion was sponsored by the Conservative Party’s Melissa Lantsman, who cited that citizens are currently “experiencing unacceptable wait times at Canadian airports” and that “current restrictions have been cited by experts as ineffective and contributing to additional delays, costs, and confusion.”

According to the federal government, 82% of Canadians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning that approximately five million Canadians are not permitted to fly under current federal restrictions.

Even those with recognized medical exemptions to vaccination may be denied access to travel, as demonstrated in the recent case reported by CTV News of an Ontario woman with a valid medical exemption being denied boarding at Toronto's Pearson airport.

Per the latest Government of Canada data, there have been 13,173 reported cases of COVID-19 in Canada in the last 7 days and 182 reported deaths.