Federal government hires UK contractor to study Canadians’ views on sending their money abroad

The federal government has hired a UK-based contractor to find out what Canadians think about Ottawa sending Canadian tax dollars to other countries.

According to a newly published contract award notice, Global Affairs Canada awarded a $62,500 non-competitive contract for a “Syndicated Research Study – Canadian Views on International Assistance” to Jennifer Hudson, whose listed business address is in London, England.

In other words, Ottawa is paying someone overseas to ask Canadians how they feel about Ottawa spending money overseas.

The contract was awarded on January 20, 2026, runs through July 31, 2026, and covers polling and public opinion research on Canada’s foreign aid programs. The procurement was conducted as a directed, non-competitive contract, with the government citing “exclusive rights” as the reason no other bids were considered.

While the research is supposedly about Canadian attitudes, the work itself is being handled outside the country by a contractor with no Canadian address listed in the procurement documents.

The contract comes as Canadians face rising costs of living at home, while the federal government continues to funnel billions into international assistance, development programs, and global initiatives.

Apparently, when Ottawa wants to know what Canadians think about that, the answer must first pass through London.