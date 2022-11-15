Federal Government refusing to provide number of staff working remotely, including from outside Canada
Treasury Board 'concluded that producing and validating a comprehensive response to this question would require a manual collection of information that is not possible in the time allotted and could lead to the disclosure of incomplete and misleading information.'
An inquiry of ministry posed by Conservative MP Pat Kelly asked the Feds to identify where exactly the civil service is working these days, including if they are working inside Canada:
Regarding the public service, broken down by department, agency, or other government entity as of September 23, 2022, how many employees were working in person, at home, in a hybrid situation?
Of those employees working in a hybrid situation, what is the breakdown by the number of days per week in the office versus from home; excluding those who normally work from a mission abroad, how many employees are working from a location outside of Canada?
Greg Ferguson, the head of the Treasury Board, responded that the feds can't seem to keep track of their employees:
" The information requested is not systematically tracked in a centralized database. TBS concluded that producing and validating a comprehensive response to this question would require a manual collection of information that is not possible in the time allotted and could lead to the disclosure of incomplete and misleading information."
The public has been plagued by service delivery issues caused by too many federal bureaucrats working remotely.
Pierre Poilievre calls out the Trudeau Liberals during his leadership win speech: "[Canadians] don't need a government to run their lives, they need a government that can run a passport office" https://t.co/jlM5NR0KDO pic.twitter.com/VW1hUR0CNc— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 11, 2022
Passport offices have been some of the worst wait time offenders.
#Passport #Canada office in Saint-Laurent, Montréal , #Québec #Canada— Nicolas Tétrault M.Sc. (@NicolasTetrault) June 16, 2022
Is this normal in a rich country like Canada 🇨🇦 ?#cdnpoli #polqc pic.twitter.com/reiRmELSLB
In June, Blacklock's reported that nearly 70% of the staff in Service Canada, the agency tasked with passport delivery, were still working from home.
DOCUMENTS: Agency running #passport offices has 70% of staff working at home as walk-in wait times run to 5, 6 hours. Not sure when things "return to normal," says @KarinaGould. https://t.co/PqWhDDgPSZ #cdnpoli @PassportCan @ServiceCanada_E pic.twitter.com/ZWdRkqbgmn— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 15, 2022
In the same month, Service Canada admitted to firing hundreds of staff to comply with vaccine mandates.
Agency that runs #passport offices suspended hundreds of staff under #vax mandates, data show: "Incompetence is reaching unprecedented heights" https://t.co/yCt7lzdgtr #cdnpoli @MarcDalton @karinagould pic.twitter.com/3qG7qBgomd— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 21, 2022
