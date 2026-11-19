The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out a discrimination complaint against the Bank of Nova Scotia without ever hearing it, after the complainant ignored a string of filing deadlines, declined to list her evidence in advance, and emailed Tribunal staff that she wished "every single one of you would die a horrible and painful death." The case had been referred to the Tribunal by the Canadian Human Rights Commission.

The decision was signed on October 19 by Jennifer Khurana, the Tribunal's chairperson. It dismisses the complaint as vexatious and an abuse of process. The Commission did not take part.

Her deadline to file particulars, documents and a witness list was August 14. She missed it. Khurana's decision lists further deadlines of August 28, September 2 and September 16.

When the complainant filed on September 14, parts were redacted and she refused to list any evidence. She wrote that, because the bank had admitted "destroying their evidence," she would not be listing what she relied on and would produce it at trial. The decision records her allegation but calls her allegations against the bank unsubstantiated. That day she also emailed the Tribunal's registry: "I hate you all."

Two days later came the "horrible and painful death" email, followed by another in capital letters that included a profanity. On September 24, Khurana ordered her to stop sending such messages and warned that the complaint could be dismissed.

The bank had moved to strike her filing as too vague to answer. Khurana agreed it broke the Tribunal's rules in several respects, including that it did not link the alleged mistreatment to any prohibited ground of discrimination, did not say what remedy she wanted, and named no witnesses.

Khurana said the Tribunal had already held a call to explain its process, and that further help was not the issue: "This is not a matter of supporting or providing additional information to a self-represented litigant."

She wrote that missed deadlines and refusals impose "a cost for the Tribunal and for other parties, as well as taxpayers," adding: "Delays are not free." Allowing the conduct to continue, she wrote, "undermines public confidence in the administration of justice."