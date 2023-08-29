Federal judge dismisses Wyoming sorority lawsuit against membership of transgender individual, refuses to define what a 'woman' is

Instagram

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit concerning the membership of Artemis Langford, a transgender individual, in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming. The suit was initiated by several sorority members who expressed concerns about Langford's inclusion in the sorority and certain behaviors they found inappropriate.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson stated that since the University of Wyoming chapter, as well as the broader sorority, accepted Langford, the court would not further define the term "woman." He emphasized the importance of preserving the sorority's freedom of expressive association, the Daily Wire reported.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson stated in his decision that:

“The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit — and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved — Langford. With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define ‘woman’ today. The delegate of a private, voluntary organization interpreted ‘woman,’ otherwise undefined in the nonprofit’s bylaws, expansively; this Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the circumscribed definition Plaintiffs urge,”

The plaintiffs pointed out various incidents where they felt uncomfortable due to Langford's actions and highlighted that Langford has not undergone any medical transition procedures. They argue that, despite identifying as a woman, Langford's efforts to live as a woman seem limited.

“Other than occasionally wearing women’s clothing, Langford makes little effort to resemble a woman. He has not undergone treatments to create a more feminine appearance, such as female hormones, feminization surgery, or laser hair removal,” stated the female plaintiffs.

Rachel Berkness, representing Langford, referred to the allegations as "baseless," likening them to rumors historically used against the LGBTQIA+ community, per the Associated Press.

In contrast, Cassie Craven, representing the sorority members who initiated the lawsuit, emphasized the need for protections that recognize and protect the biological realities of women.