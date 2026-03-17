Federal Liberals gaining momentum in Alberta despite poor track record: Lorne Gunter

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter discussed why he believes the federal Liberal Party is gaining support in Alberta despite failing the province for years.

A new poll on voting intention from Abacus shows the Liberals with 36% support in Alberta and the Conservatives with 51% support. This suggests the normally staunchly conservative province could be becoming more competitive politically.

Gunter suggested that part of the reason for this shift may be the Conservatives' failure to speak out on crucial issues facing Canadians.

"You have to accept that the only people right now who are doing anything concrete in dealing with Trump and dealing with any of the other trade issues are the Liberals," he said.

"Pierre Poilievre sat for an entire year and said nothing about Trump, not a thing about Trump. And so he's allowed the Liberals to fill that empty space," Gunter continued.

"[The Liberals] are talking a good game about pipelines but they're not building any. They're talking a good game about housing affordability, but they're not building any. We can go through all of the issues that are important to Canadians and show that the Liberals aren't doing anything, but they're the only ones that are talking about these things, and I think that's having an impact," he added.

The Abacus Data poll, conducted February 20-25, 2026 among 1,000 Alberta adults, indicates Liberal support has risen eight points from their 2025 election share, narrowing the Conservative lead from 36 points to 15 province-wide.

Gunter argues this momentum stems from Liberals dominating the conversation on key issues like trade and tariffs, while Conservatives have left a vacuum by staying silent, allowing Liberals to appear proactive despite their longstanding failures to deliver tangible results for Alberta.