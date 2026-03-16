Federal net-zero advisory board costs taxpayers nearly $2 million a year, records show

A federal advisory panel created to guide Canada’s net-zero emissions policies is costing taxpayers close to $2 million annually, according to newly released government records detailing travel, hospitality and other expenses.

The figures come from a response to an Order Paper question filed by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, which asked for a breakdown of spending by the Net-Zero Advisory Body since its creation in 2021.

According to the response from Environment and Climate Change Canada, the advisory body has incurred the following costs:

$226,946 in 2021-22

$1,288,383 in 2022-23

$2,319,334 in 2023-24

$1,861,520 in 2024-25

$30,083 so far in 2025-26

The spending peaked at more than $2.3 million in 2023-24, putting the board’s average annual cost at roughly $2 million.

Flights, hotels and international travel

Government records show advisory board members regularly billed taxpayers for travel across Canada and internationally.

Trips listed in the disclosure include travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Baku, Azerbaijan, and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, along with frequent flights to Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Halifax.

Individual trips ranged from several hundred dollars to more than $10,000, depending on the destination and duration.

For example, one trip to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt in November 2023 cost $10,604.74, while travel related to climate meetings in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2024 cost $8,967.65.

Hospitality and meetings

The records also show smaller hospitality charges tied to advisory board meetings.

Examples include:

$794 for catering at a meeting in Toronto

$729 at Ottawa’s Lord Elgin Hotel

$1,171 for hospitality during a meeting in Halifax

$3,219 for Indigenous awareness training at a hotel in Ottawa

Some entries were incomplete, with the government noting that certain expenses could not be fully linked to specific travel dates or destinations due to inconsistent financial coding.

Per-diem pay for members

Members of the advisory body are also paid daily compensation.

Under an order-in-council approved in 2022, co-chairs receive $650 per day, while members receive $450 per day for their work on the panel.

The Net-Zero Advisory Body was established by the federal government to provide advice on achieving Canada’s legislated goal of net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050.