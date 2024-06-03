Federal workers received more bonuses, met ‘less than half’ of performance outcomes

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 10,635 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Federal workers received lavish bonuses last year despite failing to meet performance targets, new records show.

The Trudeau government rewarded federal departments and Crown corporations with $406 million in bonuses last fiscal year, revealed government documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

Meanwhile, the Budgetary Officer said “less than 50% of [performance] targets are consistently met within the same year.”

Nearly 90% of federal executives receive a yearly bonus.

“In the real world, when you fail to do your job you might get a pink slip, not a big bonus cheque,” CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano said. “Bonuses are for when you do a good job; they shouldn’t be handed out like participation ribbons.”

'All these bureaucrats in Ottawa, and they still can't meet half of their own performance targets,' said Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Franco Terrazzano.



MORE: https://t.co/aojUn6wDTa pic.twitter.com/Qaq0fzJivV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 12, 2023

Federal departments and agencies received bonuses worth $210.8 million last year, while Crown corporations pocketed $195.6 million in bonuses, according to the Taxpayers Federation.

Since the Trudeau government first formed government in 2015, taxpayer-funded bonuses for the federal public service have exceeded $1.5 billion.

“Taxpayers can’t afford to bankroll big bonus cheques each and every year for highly paid government executives,” Terrazzano said. “The government needs to stop handing out these taxpayer-funded bonuses to failing government executives.”

Among Crown corporations, the Bank of Canada handed out more than $59 million in bonuses to all its executives. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the CBC also gave out bonuses to all their executives for $27.4 million and $14.9 million, respectively.

'The CBC did in fact hand out taxpayer-funded bonuses in 2023, costing you dear taxpayer, $15 million,' said Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.



FULL REPORT by @EzraLevant: https://t.co/gQ1ThnZNQG pic.twitter.com/OTpCnbRVRH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2024

The central bank has incurred $5.749 billion in comprehensive losses for the twelve-month period ending on December 31, 2023. The bank tabled $705 million in losses the year prior—the first time in its 88-year history.

The key interest rate currently holds at 5%.

Moreover, members of Parliament were earlier informed that a tax holiday for home builders will not reverse further slowdowns in construction.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser learned his target of 4 million new homes by 2031 is not feasible.

Meanwhile, the Forum for Research and Policy in Communications (FRPC) analyzed the CBC's annual reports from 1937 to 2019. They uncovered significant “inconsistencies in [the] presentation” of its data, which made it difficult to track the broadcaster's funding and performance.

The annual reports provide “little objective information” about the fulfillment of its mandate, the report reads, providing “so little consistent historical financial information” that Parliament's support for its operations “cannot be easily assessed.”

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is launching a legal challenge against the CBC for not disclosing senior executive bonuses.



READ MORE: https://t.co/WCY97mQsTR pic.twitter.com/3AhkuzXu9o — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 30, 2024

Among federal departments and agencies, the Department of Justice distributed $18.9 million in executive bonuses to 97% of senior bureaucrats.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) dished out another $18 million in bonuses to 97% of its executives.

Employment & Social Development Canada ($12.9 million) Global Affairs Canada and Superintendent of Financial Institutions ($12.5 million each) received the next most lavish bonuses.

“Welcome to Ottawa, where failure is rewarded with taxpayer-funded bonuses,” Terrazzano said.