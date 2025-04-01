'Candidate security program' unveiled after Liberal MP's call to turn rival over to China

On Monday's livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed the federal government's creation of a 'candidate security program' following revelations former Liberal MP Paul Chiang called for his political opponent to be handed over to the Chinese Communist Party.

A panel representative from the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol outlined the basis for the new security program during a press conference on Monday.

"This program provides an additional layer of security through unarmed, private sector security services to candidates who feel intimidated or threatened," the spokesperson explained.

Backlash has been swift after it was revealed Chiang suggested Conservative candidate Joe Tay be handed over to the Chinese consulate for a cash bounty stemming from his pro-democracy activism.



The announcement came after it was revealed the former Liberal candidate for Markham-Unionville, Paul Chiang, suggested people turn in the Conservative candidate for Don Valley North, Joe Tay, to the Chinese consulate for a HK$1 million bounty during a media conference.

The Chinese Communist Party, through the Hong Kong police, issued the bounty on Tay in 2024 due to his activism supporting pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong.

"This is elections officials trying to react to the fact that Mark Carney fails to act," said Sheila. "Like 'what do we do? I guess we have to do something.' Because Mark Carney isn't turfing the candidate that said 'yeah you should kidnap him and turn him over to the Chinese killers for a million bucks.'"

Chiang announced late Monday evening that he will be 'stepping aside' as the Liberal candidate for Markham-Unionville after significant backlash.