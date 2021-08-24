Feds working with provinces to establish international vaccine passport, Trudeau says at Hamilton campaign stop

The Canadian Press / ﻿Darryl Dyck﻿

By Rebel News PETITION: No Vaccine Passports Canadians should not be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop vaccine “passports" in Canada. 77,741 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Justin Trudeau said that the federal government is working with Canadian provinces on a vaccine passport that could be used internationally, at a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont. on August 24 to announce the Liberals' housing plan.

The prime minister was asked for an update on the vaccine certification plans, which were announced earlier this month. The Liberals intend to allow only vaccinated travellers on commercial flights and interprovincial trains, though there is still no set date when this policy would come into effect. Trudeau, answering in French, emphasized that getting vaccinated will "allow" Canadians to travel.

The translated answer was as follows:

Question: Mr. Trudeau, you promised a pan-Canadian vaccination passport. We still have no date, do you have an update to give us on this, when it will be implemented? And are there any provinces that told you they were going to use their passport and asked for your help? Trudeau: We are working with the provinces to establish a way to have a vaccination certification that they could use internationally. There are several provinces including Quebec and now British Columbia and others who have announced that they will go ahead with that and we are partnering with them. We will be there to make sure that people can travel internationally and have their proof of vaccination and that is why I am emphasizing how important it is for everyone to be vaccinated, because not only will it allow you to travel, but also it will allow you to get through this crisis as quickly as possible.

Last week, Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole told Rebel News that he would support the rights of unvaccinated travellers.

Read our plan for covering the 2021 election campaign and help by chipping in to support our team by visiting RealReporters.ca. Thank you!