Feds working with provinces to establish international vaccine passport, Trudeau says at Hamilton campaign stop
Justin Trudeau said that the federal government is working with Canadian provinces on a vaccine passport that could be used internationally, at a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont. on August 24 to announce the Liberals' housing plan.
The prime minister was asked for an update on the vaccine certification plans, which were announced earlier this month. The Liberals intend to allow only vaccinated travellers on commercial flights and interprovincial trains, though there is still no set date when this policy would come into effect. Trudeau, answering in French, emphasized that getting vaccinated will "allow" Canadians to travel.
The translated answer was as follows:
Question: Mr. Trudeau, you promised a pan-Canadian vaccination passport. We still have no date, do you have an update to give us on this, when it will be implemented? And are there any provinces that told you they were going to use their passport and asked for your help?
Trudeau: We are working with the provinces to establish a way to have a vaccination certification that they could use internationally. There are several provinces including Quebec and now British Columbia and others who have announced that they will go ahead with that and we are partnering with them. We will be there to make sure that people can travel internationally and have their proof of vaccination and that is why I am emphasizing how important it is for everyone to be vaccinated, because not only will it allow you to travel, but also it will allow you to get through this crisis as quickly as possible.
Last week, Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole told Rebel News that he would support the rights of unvaccinated travellers.
