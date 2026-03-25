Feds can’t — or won’t — say how many illegal workers found at job sites

The federal government is refusing to disclose basic information about inspections to root out illegal workers, claiming it doesn’t track the data in a usable way.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) admitted it cannot provide details on how many workplace inspections uncovered illegal workers over the past five years, including on construction sites in Edmonton, in a response to an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Kerry Diotte.

Diotte had asked for specifics: how many illegal workers were found, where inspections took place, when they occurred, and which companies were involved.

The answer? The government says that the level of detail simply isn’t tracked in a centralized database.

According to the official response from Public Safety Canada, compiling the requested information would require a manual search and could result in “incomplete and misleading information.” As a result, no data was provided.

That means Canadians are left without answers on even the most basic enforcement questions, like how often illegal workers are being found, where violations are happening, or which employers are involved.

The admission raises serious concerns about oversight and enforcement.

If the CBSA doesn’t track where illegal labour is being uncovered—or how often—it’s unclear how the government measures compliance, targets enforcement, or holds bad actors accountable.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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