Feds can’t — or won’t — say how many illegal workers found at job sites

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) admitted it cannot provide details on how many workplace inspections uncovered illegal workers over the past five years, including on construction sites in Edmonton, in a response to an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Kerry Diotte.

Holy cow: the percentage of non-permanent residents as a portion of the population was 2.5% in 2022.



It's now 7.26%. @CostasMenegakis asks @LenaMetlegeDiab if her Immigration Ministry is the human resources department for Tim Hortons. pic.twitter.com/O6qGoYqDhj — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2025

Diotte had asked for specifics: how many illegal workers were found, where inspections took place, when they occurred, and which companies were involved.

The answer? The government says that the level of detail simply isn’t tracked in a centralized database.

According to the official response from Public Safety Canada, compiling the requested information would require a manual search and could result in “incomplete and misleading information.” As a result, no data was provided.

BEHOLD, YOUR PUBLIC SAFETY MINISTER: @gary_srp can't say how many IRGC terrorists are in Canada. He has no clue how many CBSA warrants are outstanding.



The Liberals on the committee tried to save him. God help us all. pic.twitter.com/FwmrY8NK8v — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 24, 2026

That means Canadians are left without answers on even the most basic enforcement questions, like how often illegal workers are being found, where violations are happening, or which employers are involved.

The admission raises serious concerns about oversight and enforcement.

🚨Immigration Minister @LenaMetlegeDiab won't agree to support an amendment preventing the mass extension of 3 million permits because the Libs have no plan to remove them.

LOL @MichelleRempel tells her she can't stand her word salad and that she is a "very bad minister." pic.twitter.com/INV1BZW7Tu — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2025

If the CBSA doesn’t track where illegal labour is being uncovered—or how often—it’s unclear how the government measures compliance, targets enforcement, or holds bad actors accountable.