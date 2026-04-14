Feds can’t say if public servants belong to Antifa, despite past case tied to alleged church firebombing

The federal government has no idea whether its own employees are affiliated with Antifa, and apparently, it has no plans to find out, even after a high-profile case raised serious concerns.

That’s according to a new response to an order paper question, Q-884, filed by Conservative MP Dan Mazier, which asked whether members of the federal public service could be involved in the far-left activist network.

The answer? The government doesn’t track it.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, which oversees the federal public service, admitted outright that it does not collect any information about ideological or activist affiliations.

“The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, on behalf of the Government of Canada, does not collect this information for the public service,” the response states.

In other words, Ottawa has no mechanism to determine whether federal employees are involved in politically motivated activist groups, even those associated with disruptive protests or violence.

Meanwhile, the Department of National Defence offered a different explanation; it claims it can’t even define the problem.

“In the absence of a common definition of Antifa or a list of its groups, the Canadian Armed Forces cannot conduct the searches required to respond,” the department said.

The admission is especially notable given a past controversy uncovered by Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie, who identified an alleged Antifa-linked individual working as a civilian employee with National Defence. That individual was later accused of involvement in a church firebombing.

Despite that case, the government maintains it has no system in place to identify similar affiliations within its ranks.

The response follows media backlash earlier this year, including criticism from Global News, which took aim at Conservatives for even asking the question.

But the government’s own answer raises more questions than it resolves.

Federal employees are required to undergo security screening and are expected to uphold codes of conduct that include political neutrality and loyalty to Canada.

Yet when it comes to involvement in loosely organized activist movements, including ones linked to street protests and civil unrest, there appears to be no oversight at all.

The result is a system where the government demands strict compliance from its workers in theory, while admitting it has no way of verifying it in practice.

For a government that closely monitors everything from workplace conduct to social media that Canadians use, the blind spot is hard to ignore.