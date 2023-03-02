Feds have about 91 million doses of COVID vaccines on order for 2023-2024

The vaccine orders amount to four booster shots for the 21.8 million Canadians who are already fully vaccinated.

The documents obtained by Blacklock's Reporter indicate that the 90.8 million vaccine doses include 30 million from Pfizer Canada, 42.3 million from Novovax, and another 18.5 million from Moderna.

The feds initially committed to buying 237.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from seven manufacturers, although only 190 million doses were delivered after contracts with Medicago and Sanofi were cancelled.

Medicago was heavily subsidized to develop a made-in-Canada vaccine but recently shuttered operations.

Opposition MPs have asked for details of the contracts with vaccine makers.

However, cabinet refuses to release the details of the purchase agreements unless MPs make a promise to keep what they learn secret.

"It sounds like they’re trying to protect the government and not the taxpayers," said Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West). "We cannot allow something like this to stop parliamentarians from doing their job. It makes you ask, what’s next?"

Blacklock's added:

Auditors have estimated the vaccine program wasted at least $1 billion. The Public Health Agency in a separate report to the Commons public accounts committee said 25.6 million vaccines were thrown out as date expired.

