Feds have about 91 million doses of COVID vaccines on order for 2023-2024
The vaccine orders amount to four booster shots for the 21.8 million Canadians who are already fully vaccinated.
The documents obtained by Blacklock's Reporter indicate that the 90.8 million vaccine doses include 30 million from Pfizer Canada, 42.3 million from Novovax, and another 18.5 million from Moderna.
DOCUMENTS: @GovCanHealth contracted delivery of billions' worth of vax in 2023 and 2024, enough for 4 more Covid shots for every adult already vaccinated. https://t.co/bMseN20z6n #cdnpoli @KellyMcCauleyMP @drsdelliscc @PSPC_SPAC pic.twitter.com/nqaYCIwYZR— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 2, 2023
The feds initially committed to buying 237.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from seven manufacturers, although only 190 million doses were delivered after contracts with Medicago and Sanofi were cancelled.
As we continue to address the impacts of #COVID19, our government is actively pursuing the purchase and development of vaccines, treatments, and related supplies to protect Canadians.— Karen McCrimmon (@karenmccrimmon) October 26, 2020
Thats why we announced that we would invest $214 million for made-in-Canada vaccines! pic.twitter.com/xFkZcLIeRj
Medicago was heavily subsidized to develop a made-in-Canada vaccine but recently shuttered operations.
Opposition MPs have asked for details of the contracts with vaccine makers.
However, cabinet refuses to release the details of the purchase agreements unless MPs make a promise to keep what they learn secret.
"It sounds like they’re trying to protect the government and not the taxpayers," said Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West). "We cannot allow something like this to stop parliamentarians from doing their job. It makes you ask, what’s next?"
Blacklock's added:
Auditors have estimated the vaccine program wasted at least $1 billion. The Public Health Agency in a separate report to the Commons public accounts committee said 25.6 million vaccines were thrown out as date expired.
