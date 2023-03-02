Feds have about 91 million doses of COVID vaccines on order for 2023-2024

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The documents obtained by Blacklock's Reporter indicate that the 90.8 million vaccine doses include 30 million from Pfizer Canada, 42.3 million from Novovax, and another 18.5 million from Moderna.

The vaccine orders amount to four booster shots for the 21.8 million Canadians considered fully vaccinated.

The feds initially committed to buying 237.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from seven manufacturers, although only 190 million doses were delivered after contracts with Medicago and Sanofi were cancelled.

As we continue to address the impacts of #COVID19, our government is actively pursuing the purchase and development of vaccines, treatments, and related supplies to protect Canadians.

Thats why we announced that we would invest $214 million for made-in-Canada vaccines! pic.twitter.com/xFkZcLIeRj — Karen McCrimmon (@karenmccrimmon) October 26, 2020

Medicago was heavily subsidized to develop a made-in-Canada vaccine but recently shuttered operations.

“…3 pillars of the government's made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy have failed or could soon fail.

In addition to this new hiccup with cash-strapped Novavax, there was the doomed deal with China-based CanSino & a major investment in the now-defunct Medicago.” https://t.co/6jAAuZEY01 — Dan Albas MP (@DanAlbas) March 1, 2023

Opposition MPs have asked for details of the contracts with vaccine makers.

“…3 pillars of the government's made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy have failed or could soon fail.

In addition to this new hiccup with cash-strapped Novavax, there was the doomed deal with China-based CanSino & a major investment in the now-defunct Medicago.” https://t.co/6jAAuZEY01 — Dan Albas MP (@DanAlbas) March 1, 2023

However, cabinet refuses to release the details of the purchase agreements unless MPs make a promise to keep what they learn secret.

"It sounds like they’re trying to protect the government and not the taxpayers," said Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West). "We cannot allow something like this to stop parliamentarians from doing their job. It makes you ask, what’s next?"

Blacklock's added: