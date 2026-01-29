Feds hide Carney's hotel in UAE 'for security reason' while military, staff hotels publicly listed

The federal government is refusing to disclose which hotel Prime Minister Mark Carney stayed at during his November 2025 trip to the United Arab Emirates, citing “security reasons” — even though the same parliamentary response openly lists the hotels used by Canadian military air crews and Privy Council Office staff.

The contradiction appears in a response to an order paper question asking for details about accommodations used by Canadian officials in the UAE.

Global Affairs Canada flatly refused to name Carney’s hotel.

“The hotel name cannot be disclosed for security reasons,” the department wrote.

But in the very same parliamentary response, the Department of National Defence provided the names of the hotels used by Royal Canadian Air Force crews, and the Privy Council Office disclosed the hotel used by a senior PCO staffer.

The UAE is considered a stable allied country with extensive diplomatic and security cooperation with Canada. Yet Ottawa is invoking “security,” selectively shielding only the prime minister’s accommodation details from public scrutiny.