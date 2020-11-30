Feds: Huawei ‘risk assessment’ not our job; Trudeau's RCMP say no mandate to check on Chinese tech

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voted against a Conservative motion to ban Huawei’s 5G network in Canada. It’s just another example of Trudeau turning his back on Canadians to protect the interests of his friends in Communist China.

Is he taking the dangers of letting China’s telecom spy giant run our telecommunications network seriously? Apparently not. We’ve recently learned that Canada has taken absolutely no steps to assess this risk.

This information came out in a recent order paper response to a question asked by Conservative MP Marc Dalton. Dalton's question was prompted by a U.K. report citing the national security risk posed by Huawei’s 5G technology.

As it turns out, the Privy Council, Global Affairs, Ministry of Innovation, Treasury Board, Infrastructure Canada, and even the RCMP have all failed to assess the dangers of letting Huawei gain access to our telecommunications infrastructure.

While our Five Eyes allies in the intelligence community have all taken steps to ban Huawei, Trudeau refuses to look out for Canadians and take a tough stance against China.

Who is Trudeau working for?

If you don't want a foreign government to have access to Canada's critical telecommunications infrastructure, consider signing our petition to Ban Huawei!