Feds install EV chargers no one uses. Departments, including Environment, report near-zero demand

The federal government has spent years pushing Canadians toward electric vehicles, but new internal data suggests even Ottawa’s own workforce isn’t buying in.

A recent Order Paper Question, Q-872, tabled in the House of Commons by Conservative MP Dan Mazier, reveals widespread underuse of government-installed electric vehicle charging stations across multiple departments.

The numbers are bleak.

At Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, chargers are barely touched, many averaging just one use every 10 days. Some are used as little as once a month, translating to roughly 0.03 vehicles per day.

Over at Library and Archives Canada, usage is so low that entire months pass without a single charge. Even at its peak, usage never exceeded 0.23 vehicles per day, about one car every four to five days.

And in some departments, the government isn’t even tracking usage.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada admitted it has “no information” on how often its chargers are used.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada reported chargers in Ottawa that receive zero users, while the National Research Council has stations sitting idle in both Ottawa and Halifax.

Public Safety Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency show similar patterns, with multiple chargers either unused or used once every 10 days, if that.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, the department responsible for managing federal buildings, also reported numerous chargers with little to no activity.

Even Environment and Climate Change Canada — the department leading the government’s green agenda — has chargers across the country that appear to have never been used. Parks Canada, meanwhile, says it doesn’t track usage at all.

While Ottawa promotes EVs as the future of transportation, its own departments appear to be quietly opting out, leaving behind a trail of underused infrastructure paid for by taxpayers.