Feds may deploy off-duty, retired police to enforce gun confiscation plan, minister tells committee

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government is prepared to rely on off-duty and even retired police officers to carry out its firearms confiscation program if local police services or provinces refuse to participate.

The remark, made during a tense appearance at the House of Commons public safety committee, immediately raised questions about jurisdiction, legal authority, and Ottawa’s willingness to push ahead with the controversial policy over provincial objections.

The suggestion came as the minister faced sustained pressure from Conservative MP Frank Caputo, who pressed him on multiple fronts, including enforcement, national security, and the evidence behind the Liberal government’s gun policy.

Anandasangaree struggled to provide key figures during the exchange. He was unable to say how many individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are currently in Canada, and could not provide the number of outstanding Canada Border Services Agency warrants, both basic metrics tied to public safety and border enforcement.

On firearms policy, the minister also failed to cite any specific studies demonstrating that the government’s sweeping and costly confiscation program would reduce crime, a longstanding criticism from opponents who argue the policy targets licensed gun owners rather than criminals.

The hearing also touched on concerns about cuts to rehabilitation programs for offenders nearing release, with critics warning that scaling back those supports could increase recidivism and undermine community safety.

But it was the enforcement plan that drew the most attention.

The idea that Ottawa could bypass provincial resistance by deploying off-duty or retired officers adds a new layer of controversy to an already divisive policy and signals the federal government may be preparing for a jurisdictional showdown over how, and by whom, its gun confiscation program will be carried out.