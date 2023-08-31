Feds may drop prime minister's 'neglected' residence and build him a new home: sources

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Ethan Cairns

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,196 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The historic yet dilapidated 24 Sussex Drive may be dropped as the prime minister's official residence as the federal government considers other sites for a replacement.

According to security sources, the residence has been neglected for decades, with the surrounding area too small to meet modern security standards, reported the CBC.

With the idyllic Rockcliffe Park among the contenders, should 24 Sussex be demolished, another option being examined is to move the official residence permanently to Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall. The feds insist they have yet to make a final choice.

After Justin Trudeau became prime minister in 2015, he and his family refused to move into 24 Sussex because of the extensive renovations required after years of neglect.

Earlier this year, the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced they would close the residence to remove the faulty heating and electrical systems set to begin in September.

The house also suffers from mold in the pool and sauna area, rodent infestations and asbestos that are detrimental to health.

Nobody lives and works there, yet the house ran up 8k in utility bills this January — largely thanks to… Pierre Trudeau’s swimming pool and sauna.



Even in death, his ghost continues to haunt taxpayers and their wallets.



Spooky 👻https://t.co/FMVK68uIw4 — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) March 22, 2023

"The initial preference was to renovate 24 Sussex, but no one realized the extent of the necessary renovations," said a government source familiar with the deliberations at the time.

Since 2016, Trudeau has been living at Rideau College in a "temporary" arrangement.

"There is no option that has unanimous support, and every option has its pros and cons," a federal government source told CBC.

However, a former Privy Council clerk did not mince his words, calling it "embarrassing" that a G7 country can't provide a safe, secure residence for the head of government and their family.

But Michael Wernick, who served as the head of the federal public service from 2016 to 2019, contends there is "no way" to make 24 Sussex " safe at a reasonable cost."

While Trudeau planned to renovate 24 Sussex in his first mandate, the federal government rolled back the decision due to the public backlash that would ensue due to its enormous price tag.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s official residence faces a significant rodent infestation. It became so dire that discovering carcasses within the walls and basement threatened air quality on the premises.https://t.co/xelmG9fGrJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 6, 2023

In a 2021 report, the NCC estimated that the "deferred maintenance deficit" at 24 Sussex stood at $37 million. The figure does not include the need to modernize security at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.

"In 1951, it was a good choice to install our prime minister here, but now the building is no longer up to standard," said Pierre-Yves Bourduas, a former RCMP deputy commissioner once responsible for detailing the security on the premises.

"Security has changed enormously over the past ten years, and in this context, we need to rethink the location of the prime minister's residence."

He contends that the proximity of 24 Sussex to a busy street makes it harder for local law enforcement to stop an attack on the prime minister and their family.

Security would also need to reinforce the residence with steel plates on the roof to prevent drone attacks, turning it into a " bunker."

Should the prime minister's residence be relocated, the NCC suggests the dwelling should have a primary bedroom, four bedrooms for children and three bedrooms to accommodate other guests.

They add that it should also be able to accommodate groups of at least 15 to 30 people for professional meetings.