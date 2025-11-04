Canada's morality in question as mass killing looms

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada will decide whether it will hear an appeal made by Universal Ostrich Farms, which is seeking to stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) from killing all of its ostriches. This critical story touches on every aspect of Canada's governance practices, and morality.

This farm in BC raises ostriches, which are studied for purposes of advancing science, specifically natural immunity. These birds are not raised to be slaughtered like poultry; instead, their value comes from long-term study of the birds, alive, and their eggs.

In comes the CFIA in December 2024, on an anonymous tip that some of the ostriches were sick. The agency reportedly used overly sensitive tests on two deceased birds to obtain a positive test for avian flu. Consequently, without testing any remaining ostriches, the CFIA decided all the ostriches must be killed.

The CFIA has many powers at its disposal, from quarantining to isolation and disinfecting, to testing and monitoring, to mass culling and so on. It decided the mass kill option was the only option it would pursue despite national and international pushback.

.@HHSGov is so grateful to President Paul MacKinnon and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for their willingness to spend time with @DrMakaryFDA @NIHDirector_Jay and myself yesterday, and for their openness to discussing a collaborative project with NIH, FDA and CDC to conduct a… pic.twitter.com/p9uVFBkCBA — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 23, 2025

The agency referenced the stamping-out policy by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), which Canada is a treaty member of. This policy was designed to stop highly contagious diseases spreading in animals before it could have national livestock or global trade impacts.

The WOAH is funded by treaty nation members, alongside vaccine immunity promoting NGOs like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Health of Animals Act, World Trade Organization Agreement Implementation Act, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act provide most of the legal framework allowing the CFIA to kill whatever it wants while referencing international policy agreements.

The CFIA can provide exemptions to the mass culling policy, as was requested for the ostriches, but decided it would rather just kill them all. A year after this ‘deadly mutant avian flu’ passed through the herd, the agency persists. The CFIA disagrees with the animals being allowed to exist while having exposure to wildlife, and disputes the scientific approach presented by the farmers regarding the uniqueness of the herd.

Those at the CFIA also refuse to do further testing of any kind. The CFIA appears to be taking issue with the farm's scientific approach under the guise of 'health risks' associated with the remaining birds. This is the same CFIA which arrested a small-time Alberta egg farmer for having too many hens and allegedly buried chickens alive under the carcasses of their deceased peers.

Despite the CFIA's intentions, Universal Ostrich Farms brought the matter to court. The Federal Court ruled with the CFIA on the grounds that it is a federal body established by Parliament and thus should not be interfered with. The Federal Court of Appeal sided with that ruling.

The fully-vaccinated Supreme Court of Canada is set to decide whether it will hear an appeal from the farm on November 6. If the Supreme Court refuses, the CFIA may proceed with the killings immediately, and if it approves then the matter will be brought before the court.

Liberal Party Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel, is the authority over the CFIA and could intervene, but has remained silent on the subject.

The birds have been legally protected from death as this has moved through the courts, thanks to stay orders requested by the farm's legal representation, lawyer Umar Sheikh. During legal proceedings the CFIA was granted control of the farm and other lands, and is using its power to enforce RCMP engagement.

While the matter is before the courts, the agency has seized lands and properties of locals, had around half a dozen people arrested, and presided over a bird allegedly dying of neglect under its control. It's a bloodthirsty gang of bureaucrats on a literal killing spree, granted seemingly unlimited power from the federal Liberal Party, while the courts appear to be looking the other way.

Who else can’t get over the fact that not only are Canadians paying millions for the CFIA to fight a rural farm just to destroy a healthy flock, but the CFIA is also blocking the farm’s cameras so taxpayers can’t see them do so? pic.twitter.com/9x7BYmk8zG — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 25, 2025

Previously to fighting for the ostrich farm, Mr. Sheikh represented Sheila Annette Lewis, of Alberta. Ms. Lewis was denied a lifesaving organ transplant in Canada because of her and her family’s vaccination status despite having natural immunity to COVID-19. Sheikh won her case and got her back on the transplant list, but because of Canada’s ‘the process is the punishment’ legal system, Sheila passed away before she could receive a transplant.

There are stark parallels to this story. In both cases, the government ignored tried and true natural immunity, replacing the concept with financially-incentivized vaccine immunity claims. In both scenarios, whether it’s our common man, or the animals we tend to, the Canadian government’s first objective appears to be in line with the grim reaper.

To sum it all up, the government wants the birds to die because that’s their policy, death. We'll see on November 6 what the Supreme Court says.