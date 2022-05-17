Feds on way to seeing 12K complaints of blocked, delayed information filings in 2022

Rixie - stock.adobe.com﻿

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Blacklock's reports that in a third of access filings to federal departments, agencies did not even bother to acknowledge Canadians’ requests for records.

The statutory time under federal information laws to return an information filing is 30 days, except in extraordinary circumstances.

Despite continuing promises to be the most open and transparent government the dominion has ever had, the Trudeau Liberals continue to redact, block and delay information requests.

Rebel News access filings are often subject to months and sometimes years of delays, like in a recent filing to get access to immigration analysis regarding the impacts of resettlement targets on inflation rates.

The Department of National Defence has blocked a Rebel News inquiry into the Chinese military training in Canada. As well, the federal government recently deleted a Public Health Agency document to avoid releasing it to Rebel News.

Rebel News is proudly independent and will never take money from the government to do our journalism.

To support Rebel News' independent access to information investigations, make a donation at RebelInvestigates.com.