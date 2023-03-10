Feds only deport 10% of foreigners flagged as 'security risks,' says report

eskystudio - stock.adobe.com

According to Canada's Immigration Department, border agents flagged nearly half of all border crossers as "security risks" when they entered the country.

"Due to multiple factors and considerations, the Department of Immigration authorized entry or permission to stay in Canada to a significant proportion of applicants who had received a non-favourable recommendation or an inconclusive screening," said the report Evaluation Of The Immigration National Security Screening Program by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The CBSA reviewed cases of foreigners it deemed a risk, according to Blacklock's Reporter. Of 7,673 people it flagged as a security concern, auditors found Immigration permitted 3,314 or 43%, to enter Canada.

Of another 14,290 foreigners whose files the CBSA marked "inconclusive," meaning that "concerns may exist and cannot be ruled out" due to missing paperwork, they allowed 11,575 or 81% to enter Canada.

"The National Security Screening Program may issue an inconclusive finding result on an application," said the report. "There are various scenarios under which this could occur, e.g. missing information.

Evaluations said the agency only issued refusals because of "national interest" concerns or simple disagreement with the CBSA's findings.

"All adult individuals who submit a refugee claim in Canada aged 18 and older are subject to the front-end security screening process," wrote auditors.

They flagged foreigners as security risks under the Immigration And Refugee Act on suspicions of "espionage," "subversion," "terrorism," "danger to the security of Canada," "war crimes," and gang membership.

"Only 10% were refused. The remaining applications were withdrawn or were pending a decision."

The new figures follow a December 14 agency report that foreign fugitives had a better than 50-50 chance of avoiding deportation in Canada.

Blacklock's Reporter said of the 13,287 people ordered deported since 2016, only 6,322 left Canada. An Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons confirmed the rest "are still awaiting enforcement."

First signed in 2002, the Safe Third Country Agreement allows those who enter Canada via an unofficial crossing to remain in the country without the immediate threat of deportation. The agency said it took an average of six months to enforce a deportation order.

"If we took such an approach rather than dealing with people with dignity and respect, the result would likely be serious risks that would fall upon vulnerable migrants seeking haven in Canada," said Immigration Minister Rick Fraser.

He claimed that migrants would have to cross through a potentially dangerous portion of the border at this time of year if Ottawa closed Roxham Road.

Immigration management has since complained of onerous rules requiring it to hear and re-hear evidence against foreigners in Canada illegally before they could be deported, including people convicted of serious crimes.

According to a federal policy memo, Ottawa is considering "extraordinary measures" to reduce its immigration backlog, which include waiving eligibility requirements for nearly half a million visitor visas.

Visitors will still face admissibility checks to ensure they are not a national security threat. But, in waiving eligibility rules, foreign nationals do not have to demonstrate that they will leave Canada when their visa expires, nor possess sufficient funds to stay in Canada.

"Canada is now processing visitor visa applications faster than it did even before the pandemic," said Fraser. In November, the IRCC processed over 260,000 visitor visas — up significantly from 180,000 per month in 2019.

"Despite the progress we've seen, there is still much more to do to achieve pre-pandemic processing timelines," he added.

The memo raised the possibility of keeping these measures a secret, saying that neither would need to be communicated to the public. Fraser did not address the policy memo in a statement from his ministry.