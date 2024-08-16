Feds purchase $9 million condo for diplomat to save taxpayers $2.6 million renovation bill

X / JustinTrudeau

Canada abandoned renovations to a diplomat’s residence for an even costlier condo on "Billionaire’s Row," records show. A parliamentary committee is slated to investigate the purchase next week.

"Justin Trudeau found it prudent to purchase an apartment on Billionaires' Row for $9 million," said Conservative MP Kelly Block, a member of the Commons Government Operations Committee. "Canadians deserve answers," she told a July 24 committee hearing.

Renovating the residence of Canada’s consul general in New York would have cost $2.6 million, so the Trudeau government bought a luxury $8.84 million condo instead, according to Global Affairs Canada.

"The Consulate in New York is one of Canada’s most important missions," Sandra McCardell, associate deputy foreign minister, wrote the committee. She confirmed figures showing the exuberant cost of Consul Clark’s new condo.

"In May 2021 a renovation project estimated at $1.8 million was approved but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic," wrote McCardell. The feds have owned the current residence since 1961 and last refurbished it in 1982.

The luxury 3,600-square-foot condo, located at 111 West 57th Street, will serve as the official residence of Tom Clark, the Consul General of Canada.



MORE by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/egFegbLnYx — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 16, 2024

Records showed Consul Clark’s staff went house-hunting at some of the most expensive buildings in Manhattan, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. A total 21 properties were considered for purchase. The Department of Foreign Affairs has withheld details of Clark’s expenses sought under Access To Information.

The government operations committee unanimously adopted a Conservative motion last month, ordering Global Affairs Canada to provide MPs within 21 days a list of all properties it considered for the new residence. Liberal MPs also supported the motion.

Among the properties viewed by the Department of Foreign Affairs include a $21 million penthouse. Others include a $15.6 million condo at 15 Sutton Place, a $12.3 million penthouse at 695 First Avenue, and a "chic" $9.5 million condo at 50 United Nations Plaza.

Among those set to testify before the committee include Canada’s consul general in New York, Tom Clark, who will reside in the property. The former CTV announcer and Ottawa publicist was appointed to the $ 205,000-a-year role last year.

The New York Consul General’s office, one of many in the United States, provides citizenship, notarial, passport and visa services to Canadians living abroad.

Meet Tom Clark. He was a pro-Liberal journalist for years, until he became a registered lobbyist. Trudeau trusts him enough to put him in charge of CBC hiring.



So why on earth did the @CPC_HQ choose him to moderate their leadership debate?pic.twitter.com/7BTQYV2A52 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 9, 2022

The property staff settled on is a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom condo located on the 11th floor of 111 West 57th Street. At 3,596 square feet, it has a study with high-end finishings, including a foyer with macauba stone floors, and a powder room with jewel onyx.

"The location … was determined to be the most optimal and best value," McCardell wrote to the committee. "It was one of the lowest per square foot," she claimed.

The associate deputy minister claimed it represented $7.4 million in savings for Canadian taxpayers. She did not elaborate on those savings.

"I hope Mr. Clark enjoys it until the day after the next election," Conservative MP Michael Barrett added. "How did that purchase come to pass?"

"The residence supports diplomacy and trade, hosting over 50 official functions in the past two years," wrote McCardell. "Canada’s presence abroad is vital to Canada and Canadians," she added.

DOCUMENTS: @GAC_Corporate billed $9M luxury Manhattan penthouse for @CGTomClark at four times' the expense of renovating the ap't used by his predecessors: 'How did that come to pass?' https://t.co/qX6dMens5Z @KellyBlockMP @MikeBarrettOn pic.twitter.com/MTW5QwHh4c — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 16, 2024

MP Block earlier told the committee the expense was "extremely disturbing, but perhaps not surprising."

"We have seen the complete lack of spending controls on major procurement," she said.

Building amenities include a 25-metre, two-lane swimming pool with private cabanas, separate sauna and treatment rooms, a fitness centre, a private lounge with access to a padel court, a golf simulator and a children’s playroom.

"This is how Justin Trudeau’s chosen elite live high on the taxpayers’ dime at a time when Canadians are struggling to pay their mortgages or the rent, at a time when our country is seeing more tent cities cropping up across Canada," MP Block said.

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre earlier pledged to "fire" Clark if elected prime minister.