Feds say contractors must be vaxxed to build car chargers that no one will use

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The new vaccination policy for independent contractors to qualify for tenders and bids with the federal government was prominently featured on a new request for proposal (RFP) to build e-car chargers for federal facilities.

Though the proposed contract would require vendors to interact with bureaucrats through teleconference, the tender notes that "Vaccination Policy Notification 152 is in place."

Policy #152 reads "As of November 15, 2021, all supplier personnel must meet a vaccination requirement to access federal government workplaces inside and outside Canada where they may encounter federal public servants. Suppliers are required to provide a certification form to their contracting authority."

The scheduled list of meetings for the vendor was provided in the RFP:

Kick-off meeting

Teleconference/videoconference

Progress review meeting(s)

Teleconference/videoconference

Final review meeting

Teleconference/videoconference

All other communication can take place by telephone, or videoconference.

The usage rates of the federally installed car chargers are abysmally low, with some in many locations seeing no cars whatsoever, but a recent request for proposal on www.BuySell.gc.ca revealed the government is looking for an interested supplier to build more.