Feds say they have no clue if registered or unregistered firearms are used in homicides - or any other crime

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 15,712 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures

An order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP demonstrated the Liberals have no desire to collect data to support the measures included in Bill C71, which include a point-of-sale collection of ownership records on firearms by sellers.

Heated exchange in QP today on the Liberals expensive and ineffective gun ban, the one NO law enforcement experts support. Watch for his non answer 🇨🇦 #QP @DaneLIoydMP @GlenMotz @JustinTrudeau @CCFR_CCDAF @CivilAdvantage1 pic.twitter.com/kxkNUzlzN3 — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) February 9, 2022

Stubbs asked:

Regarding firearms and crime statistics held by the government, broken down by year since 2009, how many fatal shootings, excluding suicides, in Canada were from (i) legally, (ii) illegally or improperly registered firearms; how many legally registered firearms were being operated by someone with a legal firearms licence, and how many illegal or improperly registered firearms were being operated by someone with a legal firearms licence?

PM Trudeau says, “people need to be careful about misinformation and disinformation in this” when asked if the feds’ national handgun ban will affect law-abiding gun owners. pic.twitter.com/9thRNmYiyN — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 31, 2022

In response, the feds admitted they do not track the status of the firearm used in the commission of an offence.

Alberta is telling its RCMP to ignore Trudeau's gun ban.



Solicitor General Tyler Shandro says "We will not tolerate taking officers off the street in order to confiscate the property of law-abiding firearms owners."



Tell Trudeau: https://t.co/TTs0E4GGlP pic.twitter.com/uzgylEcKjq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 26, 2022

"Statistics Canada has limited information on the registration status of recovered firearms that are used in homicides. Statistics Canada is unable to provide a definitive answer on the exact number of homicides committed with registered firearms versus unregistered firearms. Statistics Canada does not have data on the legal registration status of firearms used outside of homicides."

Liberals have reintroduced a backdoor firearms registry under the guise it would reduce crime.

