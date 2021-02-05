Feds seek to hire quarantine guards for Toronto, Vancouver until end of 2022

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government has posted a notice looking for guard services for quarantine facilities until almost the end of 2022.

The notice, posted on the Government of Canada's procurement website, calls for “guards services” to run at least six months, with a possibility of twelve months' worth of extensions.

Guards are expected to "protect" travellers in Toronto and Vancouver during “2-week periods of observation.”

Here's the notice:

Guard Services The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has a requirement for Guards services 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, to support the protection of travelers housed at various facilities, currently in 2 cities: Toronto (ON) and Vancouver (BC), during 2-week periods of observation. These services are paramount to the safety and security of Canadians. Up to 2 contracts may be issued as a result of this bid solicitation; one contract per location. The contract(s) period will be for 6 months with the irrevocable option to extend the contract(s) by 4 periods of 3 months each.

