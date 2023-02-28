Feds spent over $2 million advertising on TikTok before banning the app from government devices

'It presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security,' said Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

The information about the TikTok ad buys was made public by a Treasury Board response to an order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Michael Cooper.

According to a report on the inquiry of ministry by Blacklock's Reporter, federal departments and agencies have blown $2,211,696 on TikTok ads since 2020.

The Department of Public Works was the biggest spender, then Heritage, Veterans Affairs, National Film Board and Parks Canada.

The Chinese social media video app popular with young people has been banned from government devices effective Tuesday.

"It presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security," Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said.

TikTok has been accused of banning conservative companies from buying advertising on the platform.

The Canadian ban on TikTok may come too late.

In the United States, TikTok was previously banned, along with the Chinese app WeChat, from government devices by former president Trump in 2020.

President Biden reversed Trump's ban in 2021. South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem banned the app from state-owned devices in November 2022.

Biden re-banned TikTok in February.

