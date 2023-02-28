Feds spent over $2 million advertising on TikTok before banning the app from government devices

prima91 - stock.adobe.com

The information about the TikTok ad buys was made public by a Treasury Board response to an order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Michael Cooper.

According to a report on the inquiry of ministry by Blacklock's Reporter, federal departments and agencies have blown $2,211,696 on TikTok ads since 2020.

The Department of Public Works was the biggest spender, then Heritage, Veterans Affairs, National Film Board and Parks Canada.

The Chinese social media video app popular with young people has been banned from government devices effective Tuesday.

TikTok banned on all mobile devices owned by Canadian government, effective Tuesday https://t.co/wFRQT8yWpt — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) February 27, 2023

"It presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security," Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said.

TikTok has been accused of banning conservative companies from buying advertising on the platform.

TikTok permanently banned Mammoth Nation's ad account because we're a conservative company - then they stole our money. Literally. Help us fight back by joining our family. Use promo code "GoElon" and save 30%! pic.twitter.com/n8f5gSuejT — Mammoth Nation (@MammothNationUS) February 25, 2023

The Canadian ban on TikTok may come too late.

In the United States, TikTok was previously banned, along with the Chinese app WeChat, from government devices by former president Trump in 2020.

Trump’s WeChat, TikTok bans will go through, White House aide says https://t.co/l2m1RBXU1L — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 22, 2020

President Biden reversed Trump's ban in 2021. South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem banned the app from state-owned devices in November 2022.

Governor Kristi Noem took a big step today and banned TikTok for state government agencies, employees, and contractors using state devices.



Trump was right about TikTok and the Democrats should’ve taken him seriously. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 29, 2022

Biden re-banned TikTok in February.