Feds warning Canadians about foreign regimes silencing critics despite pushing censorship: Sheila Gunn Reid

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the hypocritical nature of Canada's federal government warning its citizens about foreign regimes silencing critics online.

Global Affairs Canada posted on X on December 5, 2025, warning residents about foreign governments silencing dissenting voices. The post received a 'Community Note' below it that pointed out the Liberals are currently in the process of drafting Bill C-9, which would "criminalize forms of protected speech and protest".

"Dissenting voices disappearing from your feed? It might not be an accident. Some foreign regimes silence critics through takedowns, legal threats and intimidation campaigns," the post reads.

"Learn their tactics and #ThinkBeforeYouShare," it continues.

Sheila went into detail about how the Canadian government itself has recently engaged in silencing dissenting voices on social media.

"I have Public Order Emergency Commission documents ... where the PCO, so the Privy Council Office, the chief bureaucrats around the prime minister, which would have been Justin Trudeau at the time, were getting Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter at the time I believe, to pull down convoy-related posts for 'hate'," she said.

"Now we all know what 'hate' is to the Liberal government — anything they don't like obviously. So as I said, the phone call is coming from inside the house," Sheila continued.

"It's a little bit rich of these guys to be bringing in ... Bill C-9 and then complaining online about foreign governments doing that which they are doing to Canadians by policing their online speech," she said.

Critics — including Sheila — argue Bill C-9 strips the religious-belief exemption out of Canada’s hate-speech laws — the one remaining protection stopping the government from criminalizing ordinary Christian, Jewish and other religious teaching.