Female athletes react to B.C. NDP’s rejection of Fairness in Women’s and Girls’ Sports bill

On Tuesday, British Columbia's governing NDP, accompanied by a few Independent and Green Party MLAs, quashed a private member's bill seeking to protect fairness and safety in female sports.

BREAKING: The @Conservative_BC just proposed "the Fairness in Women's and Girls' Sports Act" in the legislative Assembly.



Division was called and it went to a standing vote.



Reporting from the House.

— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 30, 2024

"The Fairness in Women's & Girls' Sports Act" was introduced to the House by MLA and Conservative Party of B.C. leader John Rustad, while a group of adult and teenage female athletes eagerly observed from the legislature's gallery in hopes that the bill would make it to the next step.

Instead, the proposed legislation, which sought to require public sporting teams and events to admit athletes based on their biological sex into either women's, men's, and unisex categories, was shut down during its first reading by a vote of 51 nays and 27 yeas.

— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 2, 2024

"I won't lie, I had a tear in my eye and I was sad," Maria Barwig expressed to Rebel News shortly after the bill was killed.

Barwig, a single mother and strongwoman pro athlete from B.C., and other advocates for sex-based sports including Canadian powerlifter April Hutchinson and top sport performance coach Linda Blade, shared their immediate thoughts on the B.C. government's decision to support males who are infringing on women's and girls’ right to fair competition and athletic opportunity.