FIFA bans Iran’s historic Lion and Sun flag while Palestinian and Islamic Republic flags fly freely

As FIFA World Cup 2026 matches continue across North America, controversy is once again surrounding the organization’s handling of what they call political symbols, particularly the historic Lion and Sun flag of Iran.

Founded in Paris in 1904, FIFA has grown into the governing body of the world’s most popular sport, overseeing international competitions involving more than 200 member associations. While the organization presents itself as politically neutral, its bias is evident.

The controversy is not new. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, thousands of attendees displayed the Lion and Sun flag, a symbol of Iranian identity that predates the 1979 Islamic Revolution by centuries. The tournament coincided with the early months of the Mahsa Amini uprising. While FIFA's code of conduct prohibited what they call political symbols, enforcement at the time was inconsistent, with some fans having flags confiscated while others successfully displayed them inside stadiums.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA adopted a stricter approach. Reports emerged in May that the organization intended to prohibit the Lion and Sun flag and related apparel from tournament venues. Legal challenges from diaspora organizations failed, and videos circulating online now show FIFA personnel confiscating the flags from supporters inside stadiums.

Shame on you, FIFA!



You have tried to restrict my people from being able to bring the Lion and Sun flag and wave our true flag. pic.twitter.com/lT0XT6sIN6 — Persia’s Prince (@ThePersianHero) June 16, 2026

کثافت فیفا تو قلب آمریکا pic.twitter.com/8axGfbqozI — همایونی (@homayonii) June 16, 2026

At the same time, many have accused FIFA broadcasts of minimizing the visibility of the Lion and Sun flag through selective camera angles, crowd blurring, and muted audio.

The Lion and Sun flag dominated the stadium tonight. So FIFA went into overdrive trying to censor it.



At the Iran vs. New Zealand World Cup match, the stadium was flooded with Lion and Sun flags and shirts. Not the flag of the Islamic Republic, but the real flag of Iran. It was… pic.twitter.com/57cAq6FydF — Donya (@donyadelsouz) June 16, 2026

FIFA is blurring the flag and shutting the sound of on tv. This is one of the most bizarre things I have ever experienced watching football.. — Voya 🇸🇪🇮🇷 (@flyingvoya) June 16, 2026

The issue did not escape Toronto, which is hosting six World Cup matches, including Canada's opening game and the first men's FIFA World Cup match ever played on Canadian soil. Footage from inside the Toronto venue showed Palestinian flags being displayed without any interference. A flag of an ideology, a flag of a place that does not exist, is permitted to be held alongside Canadian flags, but a flag of one of the world’s oldest civilizations, with thousands of years of history, is not.

New videos circulating online have also exposed FIFA's handling of Israeli symbols at the tournament. While Israel has been recognized within international football for decades and has competed under FIFA structures since the Mandatory Palestine era, viral footage shows security personnel confiscating an Israeli flag inside a World Cup venue. Modern Palestine is also recognized by FIFA, and Palestinian flags have been widely visible at matches without interference.

The hypocrisy here is unbelievable.



Security at @FIFAWorldCup forces an Israeli fan to remove an Israeli flag while ignoring the Palestinian flag next to it.



Apparently, the flag of the world's only Jewish state is the problem, not the one routinely waved by crowds harassing… pic.twitter.com/WnufxvGEUn — Zina Rakhamilova (@itsmezina__) June 17, 2026

Tensions continue to spill into stadiums. Videos have now shown both Lion and Sun flags and Israeli flags being confiscated by FIFA security. With clashes increasingly occurring between Iranian patriots and supporters of the Islamic Republic, the debate over free expression at FIFA events appears far from over.

تراپی رایگان؛ کتک خوردن هواداران جمهوری اسلامی توسط یک شیرمرد. تماشا کنید و لذت ببرید. pic.twitter.com/gZvFy83LqH — جسی بی خدا (@bikhodajesii) June 16, 2026