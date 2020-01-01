Fight The Fines Canada

Ordinary Canadians are receiving unreasonable fines for going about their lives during the pandemic. So, we've hired a lawyer to fight back against these unjust fines!

Every single day we’re hearing stories of law-abiding citizens — families, really — who are being ticketed and fined by overzealous police and bylaw officers for simply doing what the prime minister is doing.

We're not talking about the rambunctious house parties that fly in the face of social distancing and make a mockery of us all.

No — we're talking about people who are being fined for going out for a walk. And we’re sick and tired of this double standard. So, we're going to fight back in court.

We are going to crowdfund a lawyer for Canadians who want to fight their outrageous tickets.

We have over twelve cases!

And we're going to fight them all. We even won our first case!

If you believe someone has to fight back against these cases, then please help us out by making a donation.

We are going to fight for Canadians civil rights.

FIGHT THE FINES - UK       |        FIGHT THE FINES - AUSTRALIA

FIGHT BACK: Manitoba businesses, individuals are being charged & it's time Fight The Fines

By
Struggling gym owner FINED nearly $2,000 for reopening to save his business

By
SUCCESS: Rebel News helps New Brunswick man defeat COVID-19 ticket

By
Mall security allegedly harass, assault couple for sitting on steps, citing COVID-19 rules

By
Tamara on the beach: Why we hired a lawyer to fight an $880 ticket

By
Beachgoer ARRESTED for walking on empty Lake Ontario beach

By
Social distancing charges against Christian pastor dropped

By
Tim Hortons COVID cop sends lawyer's letter: Take that off the Internet!

By
Fight the Fines case #10 — Police caught on tape giving $292 fine to man in Tim Hortons parking lot

By
Fight the Fines case #9 — $880 ticket for using metal detector in Ottawa park

By
