Fight The Fines Canada

Every single day we’re hearing stories of law-abiding citizens — families, really — who are being ticketed and fined by overzealous police and bylaw officers for simply doing what the prime minister is doing.

We're not talking about the rambunctious house parties that fly in the face of social distancing and make a mockery of us all.

No — we're talking about people who are being fined for going out for a walk. And we’re sick and tired of this double standard. So, we're going to fight back in court.

We are going to crowdfund a lawyer for Canadians who want to fight their outrageous tickets.

We have over twelve cases!

And we're going to fight them all. We even won our first case!

If you believe someone has to fight back against these cases, then please help us out by making a donation.

We are going to fight for Canadians civil rights.

