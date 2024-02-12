FINALLY! A swim mom speaks out about perversity in the pool!

E-transfer (Canada):

Astute viewers of Rebel News are no doubt aware that the Nicholas Cepeda fiasco continues to fester.

Cepeda is the 50-year-old man who “identifies” as a 13-year-old girl (his alias is Melody Wiseheart), and claims he’s a "transwoman." This charade allows Cepeda to swim… and change… and shower… with REAL teenage girls. It’s gross.

But even more gross is the fact that this gender-bending grifter is being accommodated by the authorities. For the likes of Swimming Canada and Swim Ontario, Cepeda is not someone who should be charged with indecent exposure under sections 173.1 and 173.2 of the Criminal Code.

Apparently, Cepeda is an example of diversity, equity and inclusion – at least according to Canada’s human rights tribunals (which identify as kangaroo courts). Indeed, swimming’s international governing body, World Aquatics, decreed last year that trans swimmers must swim in a “other” category – not that any trans swimmers showed up to compete at the World Swimming Championships last October in Berlin, Germany. Golly, why would that be? Maybe for some of these creeps it’s less about competing in the pool and more about getting into the changeroom and shower?

Then again, maybe we have it all wrong. Maybe there is a valid reason why a 50-year-old male should be deemed a teenage female. But Swim Ontario won’t respond to our questions. And Cepeda himself declined an interview last December when we tried to scrum him at a swim meet in Barrie, Ont. In fact, Cepeda “transitioned” from a swimmer into a sprinter and literally fled into the far unlit unknown – never a good look, by the way.

But what has been missing from our reports going back to last October is the reluctance of Momma Bear and Papa Bear to weigh in on this perversion in the pool. Until now, that is. Check out our interview with Nina, the mother of a 14-year-old girl in competitive swimming.

Nina has much to say about this ongoing travesty that continues to receive international coverage – although virtually zero press coverage in Canada. (We imagine Trudeaus’ trained seals in the MSM don’t want to upset their sugar daddy prime minister who is all-in when it comes to radical transgenderism).

Of note, Nina says the entire swimming community is appalled by Cepeda and his antics, but silence prevails due to the threat of cancel culture. Nina, however, is breaking her silence and taking a stand. Check out what she has to say!