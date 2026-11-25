Finance Minister Champagne and staff took six free World Cup tickets worth $11,505
Nine federal bodies wouldn't say who got free seats, and answered with the same paragraph.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and four of his staff accepted six free FIFA World Cup tickets worth $11,505, the Department of Finance has disclosed.
Champagne took a ticket to Canada vs. Bosnia on June 12, worth $3,135, and one to Canada vs. Croatia on June 23, worth $700. The other four went to his director of operations, a communications adviser, a senior adviser and his director of policy.
The disclosure came in a November 23 response to order paper question Q-1535, submitted by Conservative MP Andrew Scheer of Regina—Qu'Appelle. In all, 31 federal institutions answered.
Canadian Heritage, Global Affairs, Public Safety, the CBSA, the RCMP, Correctional Service, the Parole Board, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and the Privy Council Office did not answer the question about gifted tickets. Finance did.
Each gave Scheer the same paragraph, saying attendance "was intended to support Canada's diplomatic, trade, and economic interests," and referred Scheer to the Ethics Commissioner's public registry. Several agencies outside Public Safety used wording that refers to "Public Safety Canada Ministers."
The responses also reported World Cup spending by department:
- Canadian Heritage: $220.3 million spent, $232.4 million planned, including $104.3 million to the City of Toronto and $115.7 million to British Columbia
- Public Safety: $145 million in grants, $100 million to Vancouver and $45 million to Toronto
- RCMP: $113.2 million, with close-out costs still to come
- CBSA: $8.43 million
- IRCC: $3.07 million
- National Defence (Operation LIAISON): $1.6 million
- CFIA: $346,000
Public Safety said its grants were "decided upon as part of Budget 2026."
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent releases, Maid: The Dark Side of Compassion and Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-11-25 14:29:54 -0500 FlagOh, c’mon…… Grifting and hog-troughing is hard work in this country. Surely, they deserve a well-earned break. (extreme sarcasm = off)